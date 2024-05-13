ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How social media causes depression and what to do about it

Anna Ajayi

Social media can be a breeding ground for negativity.

Social media can cause depression [Medium]
Social media can cause depression [Medium]

Let's talk about something real. We all know social media is a big part of our lives these days. Scrolling through Instagram, catching up on Twitter trends, or staying connected with friends and family on Facebook – it's all there at our fingertips.

Recommended articles

But have you ever noticed how sometimes after spending a chunk of time online, you might feel a bit… down? Social media, while it has its perks, can sometimes negatively affect our mood.

Here's the thing, social media is all about highlights. People tend to post the best bits of their lives – the dazzling vacations, the banging outfits, the perfectly lit dinners. It's easy to get sucked into this highlight reel and start comparing our everyday lives to someone else's "perfection."

Social media is all about highlights [HudsonPsychiatric]
Social media is all about highlights [HudsonPsychiatric] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This constant comparison can chip away at our self-esteem, making us feel inadequate or like we're missing out, which we call FOMO (fear of missing out).

Social media can also be a breeding ground for negativity. We've all seen unkind comments, cyberbullying, or even just endless bickering in online spaces. Exposure to negativity can bring us down, especially if we're already feeling a bit low.

Now, before you ditch your phone and retreat to a cave (although a digital detox can be a good thing sometimes), let's talk about how to use social media in a way that protects your mental well-being.

You have control over what content you see. Unfollow accounts that make you feel bad about yourself or constantly bombard you with negativity.

ADVERTISEMENT
You have control over what content you see online [ImagineNampa]
You have control over what content you see online [ImagineNampa] Pulse Nigeria

Instead, follow people who inspire you, motivate you, or just make you laugh. Support your friends and family online, and seek out positive content creators who reflect your interests.

Most social media platforms allow you to mute or even hide content from certain people or keywords. Use this to your advantage! If you're struggling with body image, maybe mute those fitness accounts that constantly focus on achieving a certain look.

Curate your feed [TheProductPrinciple]
Curate your feed [TheProductPrinciple] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling overwhelmed by the news cycle? Hide posts with triggering keywords. Your feed should be a space that lifts you up, not brings you down.

Social media is designed to be addictive, but it's important to step away sometimes. Set yourself time limits for each app, or even dedicate certain times of the day to be completely phone-free. This allows you to focus on real-life interactions and activities that bring you joy.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons you should consider going on a social media cleanse

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media is just a small snapshot of someone's life. Don't get caught up in comparing your behind-the-scenes reality to someone else's highlight reel. Instead, focus on what makes you unique and awesome. Spend time on things you enjoy, whether it's hanging out with friends, learning a new skill, or simply relaxing with a good book.

Spend time on things you enjoy [Servintegrales]
Spend time on things you enjoy [Servintegrales] Pulse Nigeria

Social media is a tool for connection, but it shouldn't replace real-life relationships. Make time to see your friends and family face-to-face. Have genuine conversations, share real laughter, and build meaningful connections.

Social media can worsen feelings of depression or anxiety. If you're constantly feeling down, hopeless, or unmotivated, it's important to seek help. Talk to a trusted friend, family member, or a counsellor. There's absolutely no shame in getting professional help for your mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media can be a great tool, but be aware of its potential downsides. By being mindful of what you see, taking breaks, and focusing on real-life connections, we can use social media in a way that supports our mental wellbeing, not hinders it.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How social media causes depression and what to do about it

How social media causes depression and what to do about it

5 signs you have a stalker following you around

5 signs you have a stalker following you around

Scientists say a spoon of olive ‘anointing' oil a day can save your life

Scientists say a spoon of olive ‘anointing' oil a day can save your life

Would you consider rust wrap for your car?

Would you consider rust wrap for your car?

Why Mother’s Day is observed multiple times yearly

Why Mother’s Day is observed multiple times yearly

Why did woman sleep inside plane's luggage compartment? Everyone is confused

Why did woman sleep inside plane's luggage compartment? Everyone is confused

The longest straight road in the world was built for a special reason

The longest straight road in the world was built for a special reason

3 eating disorders that should have you concerned about your mental health

3 eating disorders that should have you concerned about your mental health

Here's all you need to know about postpartum depression

Here's all you need to know about postpartum depression

7 naked nails ideas for simple and stylish manicure

7 naked nails ideas for simple and stylish manicure

Nana Akua Addo's moments of fashion excellence

Nana Akua Addo's moments of fashion excellence

AMVCA: 10 best-dressed male on the red carpet

AMVCA: 10 best-dressed male on the red carpet

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Corp members redeploy for various reasons [Punch]

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

The picturesque Italian island will soon gain a new attraction [Getty]

Couples can get married while completely naked on this beach

What do mirror hours mean? [Anahana]

What it means when you see 11:11 and other 'mirror hours' on the clock

Friends to stay away from [shuttershock]

Stay away from 'friends' who do these 10 things