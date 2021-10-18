5 ways to take care of your mental health

When we do not feel good mentally, it leads to depression, anxiety, suicide and other mental health disorders.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health is “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community."

This means that when you are unable to realize your potential and cope with the stress of life and work, then your mental health will not be in a good state.

To take proper care of your mental health, you should;

Acknowledge the negative feelings

Avoiding your feelings will not bring healing. Let’s say you feel sad over a recent breakup. Acknowledge that the end of the relationship is painful and you miss the person.

It is only by acknowledging your feelings that you would be able to rise against the negative emotions.

Some periods in our lives can be difficult. We might have lost our jobs or loved ones, but that should not make us want to try shortcuts like alcohol, drugs or sex.

Binging on these things instead of dealing with what is actually bothers us would have more repercussions in the future like dependency or addiction.

Do something or exercise patience

If something makes you sad or anxious, then think of what you can do to fix it or change it.

For example, if your boss is toxic, think of ways to get a new job.

Finding or attempting to find a solution gives you a sense of purpose, instead of wallowing.

There are other times when all you have to do is wait it out and be patient, some things get better in time.

While going through an especially hard time, activities help to take your mind off negative thoughts. So join a gym, go for paint and sip, join a unit in church, volunteer in a charitable organisation, learn a new skill. Do something new and fun.

Talk to friends, family

This is one of the best ways to feel better when we have knotty issues in our lives that are getting us depressed. Writing things on our statuses or timelines is not enough. When we feel down, we should draw strength from a community of people.

It might be friends or family, whoever it is, the important thing is, do not to suffer in silence. There was a time I was worried I might self-harm; I called up a friend, and we spoke for hours. He was able to calm me down and help me put things in perspective.

Seek medical help

When you feel like something is wrong with your mental health, perhaps you see or hear things, have violent bursts of rage or get deeply sad and anxious, you should seek medical help and therapy.

Medical help is not about just getting drugs that calm you down but also understanding the root cause of your behaviour.

Cognitive-behavioural therapy helps you to challenge the core of the negative beliefs and feelings you have.

Eat good and sleep well

Good job has many nutrients that are good for your mental health. Cut out the junk food and eat fruits and vegetables that provide your brain and body with nutrient.

Getting adequate rest especially at night is important to have an improved mental state.