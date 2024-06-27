ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Dear crypto tappers, this is where the money you earn comes from

Oghenerume Progress

Tapping seems to be the new wave and many are hoping to make money from it.

Tapping seems to be the new wave [Telegram]
Tapping seems to be the new wave [Telegram]

In recent times, it is common to see lots of Nigerians tapping excessively on their mobile phones.

Recommended articles

Tapping seems to be the new wave and many are hoping to make money from it.

While a lot of people are really invested in tapping their phones, so many are still left with the big question —where will the money come from?

This has made them a bit sceptical about the whole tapping wave. If you are one of those who do not understand where the money people claim they make from tapping their screens comes from, then this article is for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firstly, what are they tapping?

For most people tapping on their phones, they are trying to earn crypto tokens from different new telegram-based crypto mining projects. Some of these projects include Notcoin, TapSwap, Hamster Combat etc.

These projects provides users the opportunity to earn tokens by performing some tasks a great part of it which includes tapping some buttons on their screens to mine crypto.

After a certain time, usually weeks or months, the mining of these tokens ends and some of it is distributed as airdrops to the users’ wallets where they sell and make money.

An airdrop is a marketing tactic used by these crypto projects to distribute free tokens or coins to a large number of wallet addresses. This helps them to create awareness, drive adoption, and build a community.

ADVERTISEMENT

This seems quite straightforward, but there is still the question of how do these project founders get money to embark on such projects which in turn leads to users making money?

The money for crypto airdrops typically comes from the following sources:

Cryptocurrency projects often allocate a portion of their funds to marketing and community building.

ADVERTISEMENT

This money is what is converted to airdrops that are used as a strategy to promote the project, increase awareness, and incentivise users to participate.

To raise money, project founders do Initial Coin Offerings - a fundraising method where a cryptocurrency project sells its tokens to the public in exchange for established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), or sometimes for fiat currency.

They can also do a presale of the tokens targeted at a select group of investors. Funds raised during ICOs or token sales are sometimes set aside for airdrops. This helps to distribute tokens to a wider audience and create a user base.

Tapping seems to be the new wave [Telegram]
Tapping seems to be the new wave [Telegram] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Money for crypto projects also comes from investors who may provide funds for airdrops as part of their investment strategy to grow the community and increase the value of their holdings.

You might have noticed some of these crypto projects asking you to perform some tasks such as joining a Telegram channel to earn more coins. This is another way these crypto projects make money.

They partner with other projects or companies that have a mutual interest in promoting each other's tokens or services.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some cases, communities or decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) pool resources to fund airdrops as a way to reward members and encourage participation. Although this has become less popular in recent times.

At the end of the day, these funds are distributed as free tokens or coins to holders of existing cryptocurrencies or to those who complete specific tasks such as tapping their screens by the project conducting the airdrop.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's how you can make ironing faster with aluminium foil

Here's how you can make ironing faster with aluminium foil

What happens to your body when you eat spicy food?

What happens to your body when you eat spicy food?

10 latest lace gown styles for weddings

10 latest lace gown styles for weddings

Here’s why you should compliment yourself daily

Here’s why you should compliment yourself daily

What to do when your iPhone heats up?

What to do when your iPhone heats up?

5 reasons living alone can be great for you

5 reasons living alone can be great for you

Dear crypto tappers, this is where the money you earn comes from

Dear crypto tappers, this is where the money you earn comes from

5 medical reasons someone may need to have an abortion

5 medical reasons someone may need to have an abortion

10 most expensive phones in the world

10 most expensive phones in the world

Celebrating World Milk Day 2024: Dano's 'Nothing Like Milk' campaign

Celebrating World Milk Day 2024: Dano's 'Nothing Like Milk' campaign

Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at 58

Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at 58

World's greatest inventions that were rejected at first

World's greatest inventions that were rejected at first

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua Etomi went from an onscreen couple in 'The Wedding Party' to a couple in real life [TWP]

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

Incorporate alkaline water into your diet [Tasting Table]

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

Why do power outages happen in Nigeria? [AfricaIsaCountry]

5 reasons behind the frequent power outages in Nigeria even in 2024

Common phrases every girlfriend uses and what they actually mean

5 common phrases every girlfriend uses and what they actually mean