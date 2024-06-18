ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 phone brands dominate Africa's smartphone market

Solomon Ekanem

Transsion currently dominates the African phone market with over 9.5 million units shipped in Q1 2024.

The African smartphone market has grown significantly in the first quarter of 2024 [BI]
The African smartphone market has grown significantly in the first quarter of 2024 with popular brands like Transsion, Samsung, and Xiaomi dominating the market.

According to an analysis by Canalys, Africa has become the third fastest-growing smartphone region worldwide for the quarter accounting for about 18.2 million smartphone shipments, marking a substantial year-on-year increase of 24%.

The Canalys report shows the top 5 mobile brands in six different markets in Africa.

Transsion, makers of Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, led in Nigeria and Kenya with a market share of 67% and 48% respectively. The phone brand is also present in Egypt (11%), South Africa (15%), Morocco (24%) and Algeria (19%).

Transsion currently dominates the African phone market with over 9.5 million units shipped in Q1 2024 and a market share of 52%.

Samsung is top in Egypt with a market share of 29%, South Africa (46%) and Morocco (39%). The phone brand also has its mark in Kenya, Nigeria and Algeria with a market share of 31%, 6% and 23% respectively.

Samsung led the global market [BI]
Samsung led the global market [BI] Malarie Gokey/Business Insider

Although it led the global top spot with 60 million units shipped, Samsung's entry to Africa dipped during the period in review as it shipped just 3.8 million units, securing a 21% market share.

The phone brand leads in Algeria with a market share of 32%. It is also represented in Egypt (20%), Nigeria (19%), Kenya (8%), South Africa (7%) and Morocco (26%).

The brand has made considerable efforts in securing a space in the African phone market with an increased shipment volume of 1.9 million units in Q1, 2024 taking the brands market share from 6% to 11%.

OPPO was represented in Egypt, Algeria and Kenya with a market share of 15%, 1% and 5% respectively in Q1, 2024.

The brand shipped 600,000 units in Q1 2024 as it faced stiff market competitions. OPPO however, commands a 3% market share in Africa.

HMD global, marketers of Nokia phones still retained a space in the top five phone brands in Africa. The brand got a small share of the Nigerian phone market with just 1% and 3% in the Kenyan phone market.

The growth in the African smartphone market highlights the preference of specific phone brands as they have made some significant entry into the phone market retaining a strong customer base across the major regions in Africa.

