According to an analysis by Canalys, Africa has become the third fastest-growing smartphone region worldwide for the quarter accounting for about 18.2 million smartphone shipments, marking a substantial year-on-year increase of 24%.

Top 5 phone brands dominate Africa's smartphone market

The Canalys report shows the top 5 mobile brands in six different markets in Africa.

1. Transsion

Transsion, makers of Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, led in Nigeria and Kenya with a market share of 67% and 48% respectively. The phone brand is also present in Egypt (11%), South Africa (15%), Morocco (24%) and Algeria (19%).

Transsion currently dominates the African phone market with over 9.5 million units shipped in Q1 2024 and a market share of 52%.

2. Samsung

Samsung is top in Egypt with a market share of 29%, South Africa (46%) and Morocco (39%). The phone brand also has its mark in Kenya, Nigeria and Algeria with a market share of 31%, 6% and 23% respectively.

Although it led the global top spot with 60 million units shipped, Samsung's entry to Africa dipped during the period in review as it shipped just 3.8 million units, securing a 21% market share.

3. Xiaomi

The phone brand leads in Algeria with a market share of 32%. It is also represented in Egypt (20%), Nigeria (19%), Kenya (8%), South Africa (7%) and Morocco (26%).

The brand has made considerable efforts in securing a space in the African phone market with an increased shipment volume of 1.9 million units in Q1, 2024 taking the brands market share from 6% to 11%.

4. OPPO

OPPO was represented in Egypt, Algeria and Kenya with a market share of 15%, 1% and 5% respectively in Q1, 2024.

The brand shipped 600,000 units in Q1 2024 as it faced stiff market competitions. OPPO however, commands a 3% market share in Africa.

5. HMD Global

HMD global, marketers of Nokia phones still retained a space in the top five phone brands in Africa. The brand got a small share of the Nigerian phone market with just 1% and 3% in the Kenyan phone market.

