ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

All about Chidimma Onwe: A South African with Nigerian roots contesting for Miss SA

Temi Iwalaiye

Is Nigerian-South African model Chidimma Onwe eligible for Miss South Africa?

Chidimma Onwe Adetshina is contesting for Miss South Africa [Instagram/chichi_vanessa]
Chidimma Onwe Adetshina is contesting for Miss South Africa [Instagram/chichi_vanessa]

Chidimma Onwe Adetshina has faced relentless controversy and vitriol since being announced as a contestant for the Miss South Africa competition on Twitter.

Recommended articles

This 23-year-old law student from South Africa's Varsity College in Cape Town has become the focal point of a xenophobic storm, accused of not being "South African enough."

Chidimma was born in Soweto, South Africa, to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother with Zulu heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest organisers have confirmed that Chidimma is fully qualified to compete, as she is a well-documented citizen of South Africa, not an illegal immigrant. In South Africa, citizenship can be obtained by birth, registration, or naturalization.

By being born in South Africa, Chidimma is a South African citizen. Despite advancing to the final stage of the competition, an online petition calling for her disqualification has garnered 7,500 signatures.

The situation escalated further when the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture tweeted, "We truly can’t have Nigerians compete in our SA competition. I want to get all the facts before I comment, but it’s giving funny vibes already."

Interestingly, the previous Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, had a Caucasian father, yet her ethnicity was never questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Twitter account purportedly representing Chidimma issued a statement on her behalf, but Chidimma’s Instagram account clearly states she is not on Twitter.

Chidimma’s participation in the contest has sparked an intriguing debate, underscoring that ethnicity and citizenship are distinct concepts. A citizen of a country has all the rights thereof, regardless of their parents' ethnicity.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What to know about the difference between STIs and STDs

What to know about the difference between STIs and STDs

All about Chidimma Onwe: A South African with Nigerian roots contesting for Miss SA

All about Chidimma Onwe: A South African with Nigerian roots contesting for Miss SA

What happens to your body when you sit 8-10 hours a day

What happens to your body when you sit 8-10 hours a day

Here’s how to easily reply all the overwhelming messages on your birthday

Here’s how to easily reply all the overwhelming messages on your birthday

Can energy drinks really damage your kidneys?

Can energy drinks really damage your kidneys?

List of postal codes in Bauchi State

List of postal codes in Bauchi State

List of postal codes in Plateau State

List of postal codes in Plateau State

People with these 7 behaviours often get used by manipulators

People with these 7 behaviours often get used by manipulators

Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award

Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award

5 most dangerous beaches in the world

5 most dangerous beaches in the world

6 African countries where Yoruba people can be found apart from Nigeria

6 African countries where Yoruba people can be found apart from Nigeria

How to get rid of fruit flies from your home

How to get rid of fruit flies from your home

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Did you know the eyes could twist? [BrightSide]

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

Balloon-gas [Quora]

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

Great places to go for the perfect honeymoon [AdobeStock]

5 great places to go for the perfect honeymoon

Postal codes in Rivers State [PropertyPro]

List of postal codes in Rivers State