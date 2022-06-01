RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Captain Morgan launch party shuts down Lagos

Recently, the world’s most desired rum, Captain Morgan, treated play advocates, creatives and party enthusiasts to a night of fun at the launch of Captain Morgan Gold with a Treasure Land party at Wave Beach, Lagos.

#FeatureByCaptainMorgan - Wave Beach was transformed into a Treasure Land colored with music, beach games and delicious hors d'oeuvre – each offering a twist to the unique experience. Treasure Land adventurers were pampered with special palm readings, cozy on-site masseuse, rhum and row, synchronized dance and photo sessions with the Captain; while enjoying Captain Morgan-infused cocktails and frozen dessert at the beach front.

The vivacious sounds of Reekado Banks combined with the thrilling performances from DJ Kaywise, DJ Titanium, and DJ Anonymous also fueled the crowd’s excitement from start to finish. The highlight of the soiree was the Captain Bar where mixologists served Captain’s special Cranberry Mule, Sun-kissed Captain, Captain & Cola cocktails made with the sensational taste of Captain Morgan Gold.

Party rockers and their crew truly got the opportunity to explore Captain's secret mix of delightful spices and flavors, locally produced and expertly blended to create that delicious taste as rich as a pocketful of gold coins. It was truly an unforgettable experience serving the perfect blend of music, rum and games.

For more information on the Captain, the deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink that is enjoyed all over the world, the fun and the adventure of the treasure land party attendees, follow @captainmorganng on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Relive sensational moments from the experience through the photos below!

