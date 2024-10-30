ADVERTISEMENT
Can you swim while on your period? What to know

Anna Ajayi

Swimming while on your period is entirely possible and safe.

Did you know that you can swim while on your period?
Did you know that you can swim while on your period? [iStock]

Having your period can sometimes make you feel like you need to take a break from your usual activities.

But if you love swimming, you might be wondering, “Can I swim while on my period?” The answer is, yes, you can swim during your period!

It’s perfectly safe and many women do it without any issues. Swimming can even help you feel better by reducing cramps and lifting your mood. However, it’s important to feel comfortable and prepared.

Swimming while on your period is safe. Water itself doesn’t make your period worse or cause any health issues. Your body’s natural defences keep you protected, so there’s no risk of infections just from being in the pool. Whether you’re swimming in a pool, lake, or ocean, you can enjoy your time in the water without worrying about your period.

Using the right menstrual products is key to feeling comfortable while swimming. Here are some options:

Choose the right menstrual products
Choose the right menstrual products [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

1. Tampons: Tampons are a popular choice because they are discreet and effective. They absorb the menstrual flow internally, so you won’t have to worry about any leaks while you swim. Make sure to choose the right absorbency for your flow.

2. Menstrual cups: These are reusable silicone or rubber cups that you insert into your vagina to collect menstrual blood. They can be worn for up to 12 hours, making them a great option for long swimming sessions.

3. Period swimwear: Specially designed swimsuits with built-in absorbent layers can be worn alone or with a tampon or menstrual cup. They offer extra protection and can give you peace of mind while you enjoy the water.

Feeling comfortable and confident is important when swimming during your period. Here are some tips to help you:

  • Change your tampon or menstrual cup before and after swimming to stay fresh and prevent any leaks.
  • If you’re worried about leaks, wear a dark-coloured swimsuit as it can help conceal any potential stains.
Wear a dark-coloured swimsuit to conceal any potential stains
Wear a dark-coloured swimsuit to conceal any potential stains [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Remember that swimming on your period is normal and nothing to be embarrassed about. Enjoy your time in the water without stress.

There are several myths about swimming on your period that can cause unnecessary worry. Let’s clear them up:

Myth: Swimming on your period is unhygienic.

Fact: Menstrual blood is your body’s natural process and being in the water doesn’t make it unhygienic. Pools are treated with chlorine, which helps keep the water clean.

Myth: You can’t swim during heavy flow days.

Fact: With the right menstrual products, you can swim comfortably even on your heaviest days. Choose higher absorbency options if needed.

You can swim comfortably during heavy flow days
You can swim comfortably during heavy flow days [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria
While swimming during your period is generally safe, there are a few situations where you might want to take extra precautions:

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

