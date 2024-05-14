ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Can unborn babies hear in the womb?

Anna Ajayi

Knowing your baby can hear you is pretty amazing.

Can your unborn baby hear you in the womb? [Pinterest]
Can your unborn baby hear you in the womb? [Pinterest]

You're pregnant and creating a new life, and as your belly starts to bump and your baby grows inside you, you might wonder if they can hear the world around them, especially your voice.

Recommended articles

The answer is yes but with a little twist. Your baby's hearing develops gradually throughout pregnancy, and it's not quite the same as how we hear as adults.

When does your unborn baby start hearing? [Netmums]
When does your unborn baby start hearing? [Netmums] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In the first few weeks of pregnancy, your baby is still a tiny little cluster of cells. Their ears haven't even started to form yet. But that doesn't mean they can't sense anything. By around 8 to 10 weeks, your baby can start to feel vibrations. This includes your heartbeat, which is a constant, comforting rhythm for them.

Here comes the exciting part. By around 16 to 22 weeks, your baby's ears are starting to take shape.

Your baby starts to hear more around 16 weeks [FirsstCryParenting]
Your baby starts to hear more around 16 weeks [FirsstCryParenting] Pulse Nigeria

They can now detect some sounds, but it's a muffled world compared to what we hear. Imagine listening to your favourite music with earplugs on – that's kind of what it's like for your baby. They can hear low-pitched sounds best, like your booming voice or your partner's deep rumble.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most amazing things about this time is that your baby can start to recognise your voice! Your voice travels through your body and reaches your baby muffled but clear. Research suggests that babies get used to the sound of their mom's voice even before they're born. So all that talking, singing, and storytelling you're doing? Your baby might be listening!

After 23 weeks, your baby's hearing gets better and better. They can start to hear a wider range of sounds, including higher-pitched voices and even some noises from the outside world.

Your baby hears louder around 23 weeks [BabyCenter]
Your baby hears louder around 23 weeks [BabyCenter] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Loud noises might even startle your little one, and you might feel them jump or wiggle!

There's a cute idea that talking directly to your belly button allows your baby to hear you best. While sweet, sound doesn't travel that way! Your baby hears you best through the vibrations in your body and the sounds that travel through your amniotic fluid (the liquid that surrounds your baby). So don't worry about where you place your hand, all your loving words will reach your little one.

Knowing your baby can hear you is pretty amazing, right? Here are some ways to use this special connection:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Talk and sing to your baby: It doesn't matter what you say, the sound of your voice is comforting and familiar.
Talk and sing to your baby [BBC]
Talk and sing to your baby [BBC] Pulse Nigeria
  • Play calming music: Soothing melodies can create a peaceful environment for your baby.
  • Read stories aloud: Even though your baby might not understand the words yet, the rhythm and tone of your voice can be calming.

As your pregnancy progresses, your baby's hearing continues to develop. By the time they're born, they'll be able to hear a wide range of sounds and will be ready to explore the noisy world around them.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The amazing benefits of yoghurt for your sexual health

The amazing benefits of yoghurt for your sexual health

5 hidden health dangers of fruit juice that make it as harmful as soda

5 hidden health dangers of fruit juice that make it as harmful as soda

The new fastest train in the world could be faster than jets

The new fastest train in the world could be faster than jets

Can unborn babies hear in the womb?

Can unborn babies hear in the womb?

3 reasons many people love watching porn at work even though it's risky

3 reasons many people love watching porn at work even though it's risky

Cockroaches and 7 other weird foods from around the world

Cockroaches and 7 other weird foods from around the world

What to know about the world-famous artist who paints with his blood

What to know about the world-famous artist who paints with his blood

7 safe and effective exercise routines throughout pregnancy

7 safe and effective exercise routines throughout pregnancy

See the wild adventures of Ajala the traveller who cycled the globe

See the wild adventures of Ajala the traveller who cycled the globe

5 ways to improve your oral hygiene

5 ways to improve your oral hygiene

The science behind cement, which makes construction workers' hands rough

The science behind cement, which makes construction workers' hands rough

Expert says pregnancy complications can cause mental disorder in women

Expert says pregnancy complications can cause mental disorder in women

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Corp members redeploy for various reasons [Punch]

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

Saudi Arabia opens it's first liquor store [arisenews]

Saudi Arabia opens its first alcohol store after 70 years

Struggles of parents of children with special needs

5 struggles of parents who have children with special needs

For many of us, the refrigerator is the go-to storage spot

How long can eggs be refrigerated before they become unsafe to eat?