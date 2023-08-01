ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 worrying things about your newborn baby that are totally normal

Samiah Ogunlowo

As you observe your little one, you may encounter some peculiar behaviours that leave you perplexed.

A newborn fills every home with joy and wonder [Beaumontweb]
A newborn fills every home with joy and wonder [Beaumontweb]

Recommended articles

However, it's important to know that what might seem strange is often completely normal among newborns.

Here are some of the unusual things your baby may do;

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you noticed your baby suddenly jerking their arms and legs as if startled? This is the Moro reflex, an instinctual response that arises from your baby's developing nervous system. It is entirely normal and tends to disappear after a few months as their motor skills mature.

While nursing or seeking comfort, your baby may turn their head and open their mouth when you stroke their cheek or chin. This is called the rooting reflex, designed to help them find their food source easily.

Rooting reflex helps them find their food source easily [Everydayhealth]
Rooting reflex helps them find their food source easily [Everydayhealth] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Frequent hiccups are a common occurrence in newborns, leaving parents baffled at times.

However, these adorable hiccups are just a result of their developing diaphragm and digestive system adjusting to life outside the womb. You can be assured that hiccups do not pose any harm to your baby.

If you're concerned about your newborn's occasional crossed eyes, there's no need to worry. This is a common occurrence as their eye muscles develop.

As their vision improves, the crossing will naturally disappear, and their eyes will align perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you may notice your baby moving their arms and legs around without an apparent cause. These movements are actually your baby's way of discovering their newfound freedom and building up their muscles.

Flailing arms and legs is a way of building up baby muscles [iStock]
Flailing arms and legs is a way of building up baby muscles [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

These little acrobatics are a sign of a healthy and active baby, so enjoy watching them!

ADVERTISEMENT

Newborns often sneeze and snort as they adjust to the world around them. These reflexes help clear their airways of any amniotic fluid or foreign particles.

As your baby's respiratory system matures, these sneezing episodes will lessen.

Surprised by the tiny red bumps on your baby's face?. Baby acne is a common occurrence due to maternal hormones passed to the baby during pregnancy. This is a temporary condition and requires no treatment, as it naturally fades away with time.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a new parent, you may be surprised by some of these behaviours your newborn exhibits. However, you can be rest assured that these rather strange behaviours are entirely normal and indicate healthy development.

From the Moro reflex to baby acne, each quirk plays a vital role in your baby's growth. Embrace and enjoy these adorable quirks as you witness your baby's miraculous growth.

But if you experience unusual reactions or have a gut feeling that something isn't right, don't hesitate to seek medical help.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 worrying things about your newborn baby that are totally normal

7 worrying things about your newborn baby that are totally normal

5 people you should never date, no matter how badly you want them

5 people you should never date, no matter how badly you want them

5 kinds of noise women make when enjoying lovemaking

5 kinds of noise women make when enjoying lovemaking

How to do withdrawal method correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

How to do withdrawal method correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

5 fun and affordable romantic date ideas for couples

5 fun and affordable romantic date ideas for couples

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

7 things your partner will do if they really love you

7 things your partner will do if they really love you

5 ways to make your woman feel special on National Girlfriend’s Day

5 ways to make your woman feel special on National Girlfriend’s Day

'I prefer being friends with men than women' — Here's what's wrong with this

'I prefer being friends with men than women' — Here's what's wrong with this

5 things wrong with Lagos beaches from a person who visited almost every beach in Lagos

5 things wrong with Lagos beaches from a person who visited almost every beach in Lagos

The 7 must-follow rules of diabetic nutrition, according to AI

The 7 must-follow rules of diabetic nutrition, according to AI

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sex addiction controls their lives [istockphoto]

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

Myths about morning erections [Bingedaily]

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

Men, these foods are to be avoided if you and your partner are planning for a baby!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

The male G-Spot is in the rectum [metrouk]

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it