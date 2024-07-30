ADVERTISEMENT
Can energy drinks really damage your kidneys?

Anna Ajayi

There's growing concern about the potential impact of energy drinks on kidney health.

Can energy drinks really damage your kidneys? [Pinterest]
Can energy drinks really damage your kidneys? [Pinterest]

Energy drinks are marketed as quick fixes for fatigue, promising to increase alertness and improve performance, making them appealing to students, professionals, and athletes alike.

However, the consumption of these drinks has raised concerns among health experts, particularly regarding their impact on the kidneys. Kidneys filter waste and maintain fluid balance in the body, and any harm to them can lead to serious health issues.

Many energy drinks contain a combination of caffeine, taurine, guarana, and other ingredients that can have potent effects on the body.

Energy drinks contain ingredients that can have potent effects on the body [LinkedIn]
Energy drinks contain ingredients that can have potent effects on the body [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria
Caffeine, a primary component, is a known diuretic, which increases urine production and can potentially lead to dehydration, especially in hot environments or during exercise.

When consumed in large amounts, caffeine can increase the risk of kidney stones by raising calcium levels in the urine. Also, the high sugar content in many energy drinks can contribute to obesity and diabetes, both of which are risk factors for kidney disease​.

RELATED: Here are 4 things energy drinks can do to your kidneys

1. Increased risk of kidney stones: caffeine can cause an increase in calcium excretion in the urine, which may cause the formation of kidney stones. Studies have indicated that people who take large amounts of caffeine are at a higher risk of developing calcium oxalate stones, the most common type of kidney stones​​.

2. Dehydration and overexertion: Energy drinks can lead to increased urination, which, when combined with physical activity, can result in dehydration. This dehydration can strain the kidneys, making it harder for them to perform their essential functions. In severe cases, this can lead to acute kidney injury, especially when the body's fluid needs are not met​.

Energy drinks can result in dehydration and overexertion [VerywellFit]
Energy drinks can result in dehydration and overexertion [VerywellFit] Pulse Nigeria

3. Hypertension and kidney damage: The high caffeine content in many energy drinks can lead to high blood pressure, which can strain the kidneys over time. Chronic high blood pressure is a well-known risk factor for kidney damage. Also, ingredients like guarana and taurine may worsen these effects, potentially leading to arrhythmias or other cardiovascular issues.

ALSO READ: 3 reasons to avoid energy drinks during your period

While occasional consumption of energy drinks might not cause harm to most healthy individuals, certain groups should be more cautious. People with pre-existing kidney conditions, hypertension, or metabolic disorders like diabetes should avoid energy drinks altogether. Even for healthy individuals, it is advisable to consume these beverages in moderation.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

