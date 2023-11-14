10 subtle signs of diabetes you need to pay attention to

Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects how your body turns food into energy. The most common type of diabetes is type 2 diabetes, which develops when your body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't make enough insulin, which is a hormone that helps your body's cells use glucose for energy.

Diabetes can cause serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, blindness, and kidney disease, which is why it's important to pay attention to the subtle signs of diabetes so that you can get diagnosed and treated early.

Some subtle signs of diabetes

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Extreme hunger

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Slow-healing sores

Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet

Dark patches of skin on the neck, armpits, or groin

If you have any of these symptoms, see a doctor right away. Early diagnosis and treatment of diabetes can help to prevent or delay the onset of serious complications.

Our bodies are constantly giving us signs about our health and it's important to pay attention to these signs so that we can catch any potential problems early. When we ignore the signs our body gives us, we put ourselves at risk for health problems.

Some healthy tips

By following the tips listed below, you can learn to listen to your body and identify any potential health problems early.

