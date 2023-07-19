ADVERTISEMENT
3 reasons to avoid energy drinks during your period

Oghenerume Progress

Energy drinks have become the go-to drink for a lot of people looking for a quick boost of energy and increased alertness.

Consuming energy drinks can have negative effects on a woman's health, especially on their menstrual cycle. (CreditPeter Dazeley/Getty Images)
Consuming energy drinks can have negative effects on a woman's health, especially on their menstrual cycle. (Credit"Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

Energy drinks are particularly needed for those days when you have so many tasks to complete and have low energy. Consuming energy drinks can have negative effects on a woman's health, especially on their menstrual cycle.

Here are three ways energy drinks affect you during your period;

During menstruation, a woman's body already undergoes significant hormonal fluctuations, leading to mood swings, fatigue, and cramps. Consuming energy drinks during this time exacerbates this hormonal fluctuation.

This is especially because energy drinks often contain high levels of caffeine and sugar. Caffeine acts as a stimulant and can disrupt the body's natural hormone levels, leading to increased irritability and worsened PMS symptoms.

The sugar content can also cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, further impacting mood and energy levels.

Some ladies experience cramps during their period and energy drinks often make it worse. This is mostly because of the high caffeine content in energy drinks which can constrict blood vessels and restrict blood flow, leading to increased tension and discomfort in the abdominal region.

In addition to this, the diuretic properties of caffeine can also lead to dehydration, which may exacerbate cramps and muscle contractions.

One common effect of energy drinks is disrupting sleep patterns. During menstruation, adequate rest and quality sleep are crucial to help the body recover and cope with the physical and emotional demands of the menstrual cycle.

With energy drinks, this is disrupted and it also leads to insomnia, restlessness, and sleep disturbances, which, in turn, worsens other menstrual symptoms like fatigue and irritability.

While energy drinks might seem like a tempting solution to combat fatigue and low energy levels during menstruation, their consumption can have detrimental effects on women's health during this delicate time of the month.

The caffeine and sugar in energy drinks can exacerbate hormonal imbalances, worsen menstrual cramps, and disrupt sleep patterns. As an alternative, healthy, natural options that support hormonal balance, reduce discomfort, and promote restful sleep can be considered.

Oghenerume Progress

