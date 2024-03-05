Top 7 reasons to binge on mangoes this season

Not only are these fruits delicious, but they also come packed with a host of health benefits and culinary possibilities.

7 reasons to enjoy mangoes this season

Here's why you should make mangoes a staple in your diet this season.

1. Rich in nutrients

Mangoes are a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals. They are particularly rich in Vitamin C, which boosts the immune system, helping your body ward off colds and infections. Mangoes also contain significant amounts of Vitamin A, essential for good eyesight, and vitamins E, K, and various B vitamins. Furthermore, they're a good source of dietary fiber, promoting digestive health.

2. Antioxidant properties

Mangoes are loaded with antioxidants like mangiferin, quercetin, and catechins. These compounds help protect the body against oxidative stress and inflammation. By neutralising free radicals, the antioxidants in mangoes can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

3. Supports heart health

Eating mangoes can contribute to heart health in several ways. The magnesium and potassium in mangoes help maintain a healthy pulse and relax blood vessels, promoting lower blood pressure levels. Additionally, the fibre, vitamins, and natural compounds in mangoes can help lower bad cholesterol levels, further protecting against heart disease.

4. Promotes healthy skin and hair

The high levels of Vitamin C in mangoes are for making collagen, a protein that gives structure to your skin and hair. Vitamin A, also abundant in mangoes, promotes hair growth and sebum production, keeping hair moisturised. These vitamins and antioxidants can help protect your skin from sun damage and premature ageing.

5. Aids digestion

Mangoes can contribute to better digestive health due to their water and dietary fibre content. They can help prevent constipation and ensure smooth digestion. Additionally, mangoes contain enzymes like amylases that break down complex carbohydrates into sugars, such as glucose and maltose, making digestion easier.

6. Culinary uses

Beyond their health benefits, mangoes are incredibly versatile in the kitchen. They can be eaten fresh or added to a variety of dishes, from salads and smoothies to salsas and desserts. Mangoes can also be used to create delicious jams or serve as a refreshing side to spicy dishes.

7. Weight management

Mangoes can be a great addition to a weight management diet. They are low in calories but high in fibre, which can keep you feeling full longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating. The natural sweetness of mangoes can also satisfy sugar cravings, providing a healthier alternative to high-calorie sweets.