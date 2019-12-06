Most people are more familiar with the other benefits of bitter leaf, but most people are yet to unlock its effect on fertility.

According to research, the bitter leaf turned into a drink or juice is strongly has a positive effect on fertility. It boosts the functions of the reproductive system, balance hormones and help the ovary release healthy eggs.

Bitter leaf juice and tea helps in reducing the estrogen level in the blood. A high level of estrogen in the body prevents ovulation, causing infertility. Extracts from a bitter leaf, balance the progesterone and estrogen levels hence, improving ovulation and fertility. If you have infertility issue, you should consider adding a bitter leaf to your diet, but it has to be at the right amount.

Bitter leaf juice, tea or soup can boost fertility by ensuring your reproductive hormones are balanced, boost the immune system and controls your blood pressure.