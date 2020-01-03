The most amazing part of the weekend is that it allows you to go as casual as possible, and Ankara is one of the best styles you can ever think of rocking.

Ankara styles have evolved over the years into several outfits that can be worn in any type of event. Ankara outfits enhance African beauty, especially in this age where we're promoting the 'wear Nigerian' campaign. It is without a doubt that Ankara has turned out to be the most loved fabric by every woman. Over the week, we spotted someone who rocks Ankara like a pro.

Nigerian Style Influencer, Angel Obasi, who is addressed as Style Connaisseur on Instagram wears the classiest Ankara pieces ever made. We can’t seem to get over unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want rock a chic style with Ankara style, Angel is one person you should look out for.

For your style inspiration, here are 5 short Ankara dress that will give that chic and elegant look this weekend.

1. Rocking this bright coloured Ankara dress will make you look amazing and help you show off your lovely legs.

2. Accentuating your figure in a style like this will give you some level of youthfulness and a chic look.

3. This is 2020! Say no to boring styles with this playful and lovely style. You can add some sexy feel with a slight cleavage exposure.

ALSO READ: Layering is one of the styles you need to rock during harmattan, these amazing looks are proof

4. Step into that party in this amazing style that got our attention. We love the fact that this style is versatile that it can also go for a workwear.

5. Add some creativity to look with this unique style. The hat is also a perfect match for the harmattan season. We love the fact that this look is trendy and stylish.