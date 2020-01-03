This season is characterized by cold, dust, dryness, extremely hot and harsh weather, which is why you need to pay attention to the kind of outfits you rock.

To prevent your skin from getting flaky and scaly, you have to dress strategically and appropriately to accommodate the harsh and fluctuating weather. When you combine a good skincare routine with the right outfits, the weather has nothing on you. Take our word for it when we say layering is the best way to dress this season.

Layering always comes in handy as you throw on a tank top, jeans and cover it up with a warm coat. The advantage of rocking this style is that when it gets hot you can remove a part of the outfits without disrupting your look. Few fashion lovers have been able to master the art of ‘Layering’. One of those few people are ‘LovefromJulez’ who have been able to own this trend.

ALSO READ: Got a dry skin? Glow with pride during harmattan with these daily skincare routines

Here are some of the looks you can copy from her.

1. With this look, you do not need any sweater to ruin your style. It protects you from the cold and your skin from dust. You can also remove the skirt or the blazers when it gets hot and still slay.

2. Rocking a scarf with a suit can be stylish if you know how to put them together. This is exactly what Julez did here by hanging the scarf on her should while she serve power look.

3. Layering with black is one of the safest ways to rock the style. Rocking a lovely leather skirt on a nice top would be a good look for any party but with leggings, you've been able to protect your skin from the weather.

4. This is one of the most stylish ways to rock a layering look during harmattan. You'll remain stylish and protect from cold at the same.

5. You can also rock this look to work on any day of the week. You can remove the leggings when it gets hot. Don't worry about disrupting the look because you'll still slay this look with or without the leggings.

6. If it's a denim day for you, then this look will make a statement and also protect your skin. If you can pull this look, you're sure to stand out.

7. Who says layering can't work for a work style? This look just proved you can rock the style to work without breaking any fashion rules.