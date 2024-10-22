6 African countries without the malaria parasite

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported 249 million malaria cases and 619,000 deaths worldwide in 2022, with Africa accounting for 94% of cases and 96% of deaths.

To achieve malaria-free status, countries must meet WHO's criteria, which include reporting zero indigenous malaria cases for at least three consecutive years and demonstrating the ability to prevent reintroduction of the disease.

1. Morocco

Pulse Nigeria

Morocco became the first African country to be certified malaria-free by the World Health Organisation in 2010, thanks to effective health interventions such as mosquito control, surveillance, and prompt treatment.

The government's strong commitment to public health significantly reduced malaria transmission by the late 1960s, ultimately leading to its official eradication in 2010.

2. Algeria

Algeria, a North African country, achieved malaria-free status in 2019 following Morocco's success.

This achievement is symbolic, as it was the first malaria parasite discovered in Algeria in 1880.

Algeria's success was achieved through investment in healthcare systems, public education, and early detection and treatment of malaria cases.

3. Seychelles

Pulse Nigeria

Seychelles, an African archipelago in the Indian Ocean, has been malaria-free since 2012 due to its geographical isolation and reduced risk of transmission from neighbouring countries; this makes mosquito control more manageable.

4. Mauritius

BI Africa

Mauritius was once plagued by malaria in the 1940s that killed many people.

Despite the disease's devastating impact, the country's determination to eradicate it led to aggressive control measures, including mosquito control campaigns and medical interventions.

By 1973, Mauritius was declared malaria-free.

5. Egypt

This month, Egypt achieved a historic milestone when the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed it malaria-free.

The sickness that afflicted the pharaohs of Egypt is now part of their past. After Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, Egypt is the third nation in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region to receive this certification.

6. Cape Verde

The World Health Organisation declared Cape Verde malaria-free in January 2024. It is the third African nation to be proclaimed malaria-free, following Algeria (2019) and Mauritius (1973).

This African country is made up of ten islands west of Senegal and is home to more than half a million people.