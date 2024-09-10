ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Do you have typhoid or malaria? How to tell the difference

Temi Iwalaiye

Differentiating between malaria and typhoid fever is important for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Difference between malaria and typhoid [dailytrust]
Difference between malaria and typhoid [dailytrust]

Malaria is transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes, while typhoid is caused by Salmonella typhi, a gramme-negative salmonella bacterium, through ingestion of contaminated food and drinks.

Recommended articles

While both diseases can cause fever, several key features can help distinguish them.

Malaria frequently appears with cyclical fevers known as paroxysms. This means that the fever rises and decreases in separate stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Typhoid fever typically follows a "stepladder" pattern, rising gradually over several days.

Malaria and typhoid are two separate diseases with distinct symptoms though most times they are diagnosed together.

Malaria symptoms include chills and shivering, a high fever, an enlarged spleen and liver, and anaemia. It may also result in a low blood platelet count, abnormal white blood cells, jaundice, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and sweating.

Headaches are more severe in typhoid fever. Typhoid, on the other hand, is characterised by gastrointestinal disorders such as constipation or diarrhoea, stomach pain, a high fever lasting around 10 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Typhoid also leads to an enlarged spleen, impaired liver function, a small red-dot skin rash on the abdomen and chest, and disseminated intravascular coagulation and anaemia.

Difference between typhoid and malaria [medium]
Difference between typhoid and malaria [medium] Pulse Nigeria

Diagnosing malaria and typhoid involves various tests, but malaria is easier to diagnose compared to typhoid fever.

Doctors may use wild, typhi dot, bone marrow, and stool tests for typhoid, while a complete blood count and malarial parasite test are required for malaria.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Types of typhoid fever

Malaria leads to seizures, coma, and death, with a mortality rate of 15.3 per 100,000 cases.

Typhoid fever, on the other hand, can lead to complications like intestinal perforation and peritonitis, and untreated cases can be fatal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anaemia and splenomegaly (enlargement of the spleen) can occur in both infections, but typhoid is more common.

Typhoid is associated with relative bradycardia, which is characterised by a slower heart rate in comparison to body temperature.

A decrease in white blood cells is more common in typhoid.

In situations where both malaria and typhoid are common, it may be required to do both blood tests to definitively differentiate the two infections.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The intriguing story of how the wedding bouquet came to be

The intriguing story of how the wedding bouquet came to be

What do crossed arms mean? 4 hidden meanings behind this body language

What do crossed arms mean? 4 hidden meanings behind this body language

Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

Do you have typhoid or malaria? How to tell the difference

Do you have typhoid or malaria? How to tell the difference

Lagos Canvas: Unveiling art, music, fashion, and film

Lagos Canvas: Unveiling art, music, fashion, and film

Sony Music West Africa partners with Beat FM for 15th anniversary 'The Beat Brunch'

Sony Music West Africa partners with Beat FM for 15th anniversary 'The Beat Brunch'

The best sleeping positions for pregnant women

The best sleeping positions for pregnant women

Get Ready, Benin City! Monkey Shoulder Press Play is coming your way!

Get Ready, Benin City! Monkey Shoulder Press Play is coming your way!

Hollandia all along: Kiekie’s delivery stunt causes stir, Hollandia reveals partnership

Hollandia all along: Kiekie’s delivery stunt causes stir, Hollandia reveals partnership

5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

10 signs of a weak man – Are you one or are you in a relationship with one?

10 signs of a weak man – Are you one or are you in a relationship with one?

10 priceless cultural artefacts stolen by the British Empire

10 priceless cultural artefacts stolen by the British Empire

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

Facial expressions and meanings [istockphoto]

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

Long nails- Reddit

Here are 11 tips on how to grow long and fine nails