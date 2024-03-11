ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 plants that treat malaria quickly and effectively

Temi Iwalaiye

Herbs (or agbo) are often the best treatment for malaria.

Herbs that treat malaria [Shuttershock]
Herbs that treat malaria [Shuttershock]

Recommended articles

Africa is plagued by malaria. Six African countries, including Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Mozambique, and Niger accounted for half of all malaria deaths worldwide in 2019. Nigeria has the highest malaria burden globally, accounting for nearly 27% in 2022. That's why herbs are important.

These herbs are:

ADVERTISEMENT
Mango leaves are proven to treat malaria [Specialty produce]
Mango leaves are proven to treat malaria [Specialty produce] Pulse Nigeria

Many scientific studies have shown that mango leaves can cure the malaria parasite. For example. Boiling these leaves, drinking their hot water, or using them as spices for food has proven to be effective.

In a study published in the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology, the mango extract was effective at killing the parasites, especially at higher doses.

ADVERTISEMENT
dongoyaro are used for malaria treatment [thenews]
dongoyaro are used for malaria treatment [thenews] Pulse Nigeria

These dogonyaro or neem leaves are also an effective treatment for malaria. Traditionally, neem leaves have been used as a malaria treatment in tropical regions. Studies have found that extracts from neem leaves, seeds, and bark can kill the parasite responsible for malaria (Plasmodium falciparum) in lab tests.

African-Peach-Nauclea-Latifolia-Leaves [Researchgate]
African-Peach-Nauclea-Latifolia-Leaves [Researchgate] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This herb's roots, bark, and stem effectively treat malaria. Whether taken as tea, boiled for a long time, or used in meals, African peach is an effective treatment for malaria, and it has even been scientifically proven by research done at the National Library of Science.

Morinda Lucida is an effective malaria treatment [naturalistuk]
Morinda Lucida is an effective malaria treatment [naturalistuk] Pulse Nigeria

The oruwo tree, Morinda lucida (brimstone tree), is a potential medicinal powerhouse! This tree contains various compounds, including anthraquinones (red pigments), anthraquinols (yellow pigments), tannins, and more. Extracts from this Morinda Lucida have shown promise in fighting inflammation, pain, bacteria, malaria, liver damage, worms, fever, blood clots, and free radicals. It might even protect your heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

A study by Stephanie Alaribe, a lecturer at the University of Lagos, showed that a herbal concoction of all of these plants reduced parasite load from 24 hours post-administration to the end of treatment, lasting four to seven days.

However, when it comes to traditional medicine, the issue of the right dosage remains a problem.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to check your Access Bank account balance

How to check your Access Bank account balance

3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro

3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro

4 plants that treat malaria quickly and effectively

4 plants that treat malaria quickly and effectively

Is your phone being tracked? Here’s how to know

Is your phone being tracked? Here’s how to know

Top 7 health benefits of fasting during Ramadan

Top 7 health benefits of fasting during Ramadan

5 benefits of fasting during Ramadan

5 benefits of fasting during Ramadan

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

How to make money on Fiverr: A freelancer's guide

How to make money on Fiverr: A freelancer's guide

Why stroke chances are high in the bathroom: Causes and prevention

Why stroke chances are high in the bathroom: Causes and prevention

9 ways to support Muslim colleagues at work during Ramadan

9 ways to support Muslim colleagues at work during Ramadan

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Blood clots [theveininstitute]

Why are blood clots so deadly? Here are 10 risk factors you should know

A person with braces

Braces-friendly menu: What to eat & what to avoid

5 wonderful health benefits of tiger nuts

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about