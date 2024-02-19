Beat the Heat: How to spot and treat heat rash

What is heat rash?

Heat rash, also known as prickly heat, happens when your sweat gets trapped under your skin because of blocked sweat ducts. This can cause small blisters or red bumps that feel itchy or prickly, hence the name.

Spotting heat rash

So, how can you tell if you have heat rash? Look out for these signs:

Red bumps on your skin, especially in places covered by clothes.

A prickly or itchy feeling on the affected area.

Small blisters in severe cases.

Heat rash usually appears on the neck, chest, groin, or elbow creases - places where sweat can easily get trapped.

Treating heat rash

If you find yourself with heat rash, don't worry! Here are some simple steps to help your skin cool down and heal:

Cool down: The first thing to do is get out of the heat. Find a shady spot or go indoors where it's cooler.

Loose clothing: Wear loose, breathable clothing. Cotton is great because it lets your skin breathe and doesn't trap heat.

Cool baths or showers: Taking a cool bath or shower can help soothe your skin. Just pat your skin dry gently afterwards - don't rub!

Calamine lotion: Applying calamine lotion can relieve itching and discomfort.

Stay dry: Try to keep the affected area dry. More moisture can worsen heat rash.

Preventing heat rash

Prevention is always better than cure, right? Here are some tips to keep heat rash at bay:

Wear light, loose-fitting clothes made of cotton. Spend less time in the hot sun, especially during the hottest part of the day. Use fans or air conditioning to keep cool. Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

When to see a doctor

Heat rash usually gets better on its own, but sometimes you might need to see a doctor. If the rash doesn't improve after a few days, gets infected (look out for increased pain, swelling, redness, or warmth), or if you get a fever, it's time to get medical help.

