ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Are they flirting or just being nice? Here’s how to tell

Anna Ajayi

It’s normal to feel confused when someone is being extra friendly.

Are they flirting or just being nice? [TheLagosWeekender]
Are they flirting or just being nice? [TheLagosWeekender]

Many people struggle to figure out whether someone’s behaviour means they are interested romantically or if they are simply being kind.

Recommended articles

This confusion happens because flirting and being nice can look very similar. Small gestures, compliments, or even a smile can be hard to read. This can leave you feeling unsure and wondering what their real intentions are.

To avoid any awkward situations or misunderstandings, you’ll need to learn how to tell the difference, and we’ll help you clear up the confusion by giving you signs to look out for that can help you understand whether they’re flirting or just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

One way to tell if someone is flirting or just being nice is by paying attention to how they compliment you.

Pay attention to the tone of their compliments [MyJoyOnline]
Pay attention to the tone of their compliments [MyJoyOnline] Pulse Nigeria

If they are complimenting you in a friendly way, they might say things like, “You’re a really kind person,” or “You’re good at your job.” These are simple, polite remarks. However, if they’re flirting, their compliments might be more personal, like “You look amazing today,” or “I can’t stop thinking about your smile.” Flirting focuses on appearance or intimacy, while being nice sticks to general kindness.

Body language can give you many clues about whether someone is flirting or just being nice. If they are leaning in when they talk to you, making prolonged eye contact, or lightly touching your arm, it could be a sign of flirting. These actions show interest and connection. On the other hand, if they keep a friendly distance, smile casually, and avoid touching you, they are probably just being polite.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

People who are flirting might tease you or make playful jokes as a way to create a fun and flirty atmosphere.

People who are flirting might tease you or make playful jokes [MyJoyOnline]
People who are flirting might tease you or make playful jokes [MyJoyOnline] Pulse Nigeria

Light teasing can be a way of showing interest and getting your attention. If they are joking with you in a friendly but personal way, it’s a sign they might be flirting. However, if the jokes are more general or they are treating you the same way they treat others, it could mean they’re just being friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flirting comes with more frequent attention. If they are texting you often, finding excuses to talk to you, or giving you special treatment compared to others, it’s likely that they are flirting.

Flirting comes with more frequent attention [LoveToKnow]
Flirting comes with more frequent attention [LoveToKnow] Pulse Nigeria

They might go out of their way to check in on you or spend extra time with you. If they are nice but treat you the same way as everyone else, then they’re probably just a friendly person.

ADVERTISEMENT

A good way to tell if someone is flirting is by noticing how they act around other people. If they act the same way with everyone, it’s likely they are just being nice. But if their behaviour changes when they’re around you—they seem more focused, nervous, or excited—then they could be flirting. People tend to act differently when they’re romantically interested in someone.

ALSO READ: 11 Body Languages Of Flirting

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Are they flirting or just being nice? Here’s how to tell

Are they flirting or just being nice? Here’s how to tell

The health benefits and dangers of eating ponmo

The health benefits and dangers of eating ponmo

A comprehensive guide to shoes with distinct soles

A comprehensive guide to shoes with distinct soles

5 cultures around the world that celebrate death in unusual ways

5 cultures around the world that celebrate death in unusual ways

5 character traits all cheating men have in common

5 character traits all cheating men have in common

6 signs you have too much mucus in your lungs, 6 natural ways to solve it

6 signs you have too much mucus in your lungs, 6 natural ways to solve it

Why men shouldn't pee standing up

Why men shouldn't pee standing up

5 weird things that tighten bond between couples

5 weird things that tighten bond between couples

5 tattoos that bring good luck according to ancient beliefs

5 tattoos that bring good luck according to ancient beliefs

Why your skin needs special care in private areas

Why your skin needs special care in private areas

Top 10 smartest countries in the world

Top 10 smartest countries in the world

People with darker complexions have these advantages over those with lighter skin

People with darker complexions have these advantages over those with lighter skin

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ethiopian New Year [Youtube/hannahjoytv]

Why is Ethiopia just entering 2017 and celebrating a New Year in September?

Glenfiddich 21-year-old, +18 Drink Responsibly

Is this Glenfiddich 21-year-old legit?… Here’s how you can unmask counterfeits

How to have a sexier voice [peakpx]

How to have a sexier voice according to science

How to tell a liar from his body language [Themeet]

How to catch a liar from their body language