ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

Anna Ajayi

Our bodies speak volumes, even when our lips are sealed.

Body language includes different types of nonverbal indicators [ResearchGate]
Body language includes different types of nonverbal indicators [ResearchGate]

Recommended articles

This second language, the language of body language, can reveal a lot about our emotions, thoughts, and intentions we might not say out loud.

Understanding these body signals can help you decipher what people are really thinking and feeling, even before they say a word.

1. Hand rubbing: When someone rubs their hands together, it signals nervousness, anxiety, or anticipation.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Rapid blinking: Blinking more than usual might indicate discomfort or stress.

3. Dilated pupils: Linked to interest, excitement, or attraction.

4. Sustained eye contact: Can show engagement, confidence, or even a challenge, depending on the context.

5. Avoiding eye contact: This signals shyness, discomfort, or even guilt. It can also be a sign of submission or a lack of confidence in that situation.

6. Nodding: Slow, steady nodding shows agreement and understanding. Rapid, jerky nods might indicate anxiety or excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Crossed arms: This can be a defensive posture, indicating disagreement, disapproval, or even a closed-off attitude.

8. Open palms facing up: This is seen as a gesture of trust, honesty, and openness.

9. Mirroring movements: Mirroring, where someone mimics your movements, is a strong signal of rapport and connection. It indicates that the person is comfortable and aligned with your energy.

10. Fidgeting or playing with hair: This signals nervousness, boredom, or even excitement.

11. Steepling fingers: Can indicate confidence, authority, or even critical thinking.

ADVERTISEMENT
Steepling fingers representation [Pinterest]
Steepling fingers representation [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

12. Ankle crossing: Sometimes a sign of relaxation, but it can also indicate nervousness or boredom.

13. Pointing the foot towards someone: This could signify interest, attraction, or even possessiveness. If their feet point away from you, it may suggest a desire to leave or disengage from the conversation.

14. Spreading legs while sitting: This is interpreted as confidence or dominance, but can also be simply comfortable.

15. Shifting weight from foot to foot: This indicates restlessness, impatience, or even uncertainty.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

5 types of tummy fat, and how to get rid of them

5 types of tummy fat, and how to get rid of them

7 reasons they love bomb and then ghost you

7 reasons they love bomb and then ghost you

Did the Benin kingdom come out of the Yoruba kingdom, or vice versa?

Did the Benin kingdom come out of the Yoruba kingdom, or vice versa?

Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri's best fashion moments at 2024 award shows

Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri's best fashion moments at 2024 award shows

Fade dark spots on all skin types using pawpaw

Fade dark spots on all skin types using pawpaw

Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore

Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore

Do not throw away your pawpaw seeds, here’s why

Do not throw away your pawpaw seeds, here’s why

10 best-dressed celebs at the 2024 Emmy Awards

10 best-dressed celebs at the 2024 Emmy Awards

4 workplace dynamics all newbies struggle with when starting a new job

4 workplace dynamics all newbies struggle with when starting a new job

How to apply 'no gree for anybody' in 2024

How to apply 'no gree for anybody' in 2024

How to make air freshener at home

How to make air freshener at home

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chef Faila [CF]

Guinness World Records responds to Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

How to use pawpaw to fade dark spots on all skin types [English Jagran]

Fade dark spots on all skin types using pawpaw

How Ozempic helps with weight loss [Todaynews]

Is Ozempic the miracle drug to win your weight loss battle?

Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore [Shikha Diet]

Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore