15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

This second language, the language of body language, can reveal a lot about our emotions, thoughts, and intentions we might not say out loud.

Understanding these body signals can help you decipher what people are really thinking and feeling, even before they say a word.

1. Hand rubbing: When someone rubs their hands together, it signals nervousness, anxiety, or anticipation.

2. Rapid blinking: Blinking more than usual might indicate discomfort or stress.

3. Dilated pupils: Linked to interest, excitement, or attraction.

4. Sustained eye contact: Can show engagement, confidence, or even a challenge, depending on the context.

5. Avoiding eye contact: This signals shyness, discomfort, or even guilt. It can also be a sign of submission or a lack of confidence in that situation.

6. Nodding: Slow, steady nodding shows agreement and understanding. Rapid, jerky nods might indicate anxiety or excitement.

7. Crossed arms: This can be a defensive posture, indicating disagreement, disapproval, or even a closed-off attitude.

8. Open palms facing up: This is seen as a gesture of trust, honesty, and openness.

9. Mirroring movements: Mirroring, where someone mimics your movements, is a strong signal of rapport and connection. It indicates that the person is comfortable and aligned with your energy.

10. Fidgeting or playing with hair: This signals nervousness, boredom, or even excitement.

11. Steepling fingers: Can indicate confidence, authority, or even critical thinking.

12. Ankle crossing: Sometimes a sign of relaxation, but it can also indicate nervousness or boredom.

13. Pointing the foot towards someone: This could signify interest, attraction, or even possessiveness. If their feet point away from you, it may suggest a desire to leave or disengage from the conversation.

14. Spreading legs while sitting: This is interpreted as confidence or dominance, but can also be simply comfortable.