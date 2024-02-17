For the Andrew Tate-binging alpha male crowd, the long-held belief that men are not created to be in monogamous relationships is finally with some facts.

For others, the argument of the doctor was immediately dismissed as part of a conspiracy theory without any scientific backing. We decided to ask our own expert.

Okafor Prosper has over a decade of experience in the medical field as a trained medical professional. He currently works as a general manager at Advantage Health Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

See what he had to say on the topic and other men's sexual health issues below:

How frequently do male patients come in to talk about their sexual health and what do they typically speak to you about?

In terms of frequency, in my experience, discussions about sexual health are very common among male patients, especially with men over 40 years, and topics can range mostly from concerns about erectile dysfunction, performance anxiety, to general questions about maintaining a healthy sexual relationship.

Can regular sex cure any diseases in men? Which ones?

Sex has been seen to have many health benefits, however, it is not a cure for any specific diseases. Regular sexual activity may have a positive impact on overall well-being, including physical, emotional, and relational aspects, but it is essential to rely on medical guidance for treating diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: We asked an expert 10 burning questions about Ozempic and weight loss

Can regular sex cure or prevent prostate cancer?

Concerning prostate cancer, regular sex has not been definitively proven to prevent or cure this disease. I have seen viral content stating that having sex 21 times a month prevents prostate cancer by preventing prostate enlargement, referencing that healthy men have the capacity to have sex 21 times a month. Unfortunately, this could be harmful advice. Besides the potential exhaustion and fatigue, higher risk for STDs, physical injuries, loss of time and productivity are significant negatives. Having sex 1-2 times a week is sufficient to attain any health and even relationship benefits from sex, according to many experts.

How can one prevent prostate cancer?

Maintain a balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Limit intake of red meat and high-fat dairy products.

Stay physically active and exercise regularly.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Prevent and, for those already experiencing BPH, manage enlarged prostate effectively with supplements, like Prostanone, which is rich in Saw Palmetto supply.

Consider regular screenings and discussions about prostate health with a healthcare professional, especially for individuals with a family history of prostate cancer or those at higher risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

How long is healthy enough for a man to last during sex without any artificial enhancement?

Honestly, there is not a specific "ideal" time that applies universally. Sexual experiences vary widely between individuals and couples, and what's important is open communication, mutual satisfaction, and emotional connection. However, 5-10 minutes is reported as the average penetration time.

Seriously, does watching movies with female leads reduce a man’s sperm count or libido?

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that watching movies with female leads can reduce a man's sperm count or libido. Sperm count and libido are influenced by various biological, environmental, and lifestyle factors.

What are some common misconceptions or myths surrounding men's sexual health that you encounter in your practice?

ADVERTISEMENT

Some common misconceptions include the belief that men should always be ready for sex at any time. Another one is that sexual performance equates to masculinity. Education can help dispel these myths and promote healthier attitudes toward sexual health.

Pulse Nigeria

What are the key factors that contribute to overall sexual health and well-being in men?

Just to mention a few: physical fitness, healthy lifestyle choices, and regular check-ups with healthcare providers can contribute to sexual wellness. Many men also undervalue the importance of emotional connection with partners, open communication, and stress management in sexual health.

Can you discuss the importance of regular screenings and check-ups for men's sexual health, and what specific conditions or diseases they should be mindful of?

ADVERTISEMENT

Regular screenings can help identify conditions like erectile dysfunction, prostate issues, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and other health concerns that may affect sexual health. In treating/managing most conditions, in my experience, early detection and treatment can lead to better outcomes.

How does age affect men's sexual health, and what are some common issues or changes that men may experience as they age?

Aging can bring changes in sexual response, hormone levels, and overall sexual function. In some men, testosterone levels remain high throughout life, but in most, it begins to decline or even change at about age 40. Common issues associated with this decline or change include erectile dysfunction, decreased libido, and changes in sexual arousal. Even prostate enlargement is also influenced by changes in testosterone in men, and it has been reported to affect as high as 50% of all men at some stage in life. This is why those preventive measures I mentioned and more awareness is of utmost importance.

What are some effective strategies for maintaining a healthy and satisfying sex life as men age?

ADVERTISEMENT

Open communication with partners, maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle, addressing any underlying health issues, and seeking professional help when needed are important strategies.

What advice would you give to men who may feel hesitant or embarrassed to seek help for sexual health concerns?