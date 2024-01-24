ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We asked an education expert, 'Is school a scam?' and 5 other questions

Samson Toromade

Every year since 2019, the world marks January 24 as the International Day of Education.

Is Nigeria doing enough to improve the education of its young people? [Dbegotin]
Is Nigeria doing enough to improve the education of its young people? [Dbegotin]

Recommended articles

Every year since 2019, the world marks January 24 as the International Day of Education to celebrate the role it plays in sustainable development.

But the application of education is different from country to country, and this can significantly affect each country's socioeconomic fortunes.

Education development expert, Jeremiah Oseni, is no stranger to the peculiar issues of education in Nigeria. He founded the Dbegotin Educational Foundation in 2017 as a measure to address the high number of out-of-school children in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The non-profit organisation has grown to focus on improving the quality of education at the basic level across Nigeria, with operations already established in Imo, Kano, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

What has Oseni's experience taught him about the state of education in Nigeria? We asked him.

I always advise people not to fall for the slogan that education is a scam. Not being educated has a lot of limitations. Education is not an automatic key to being rich or on its own an empowerment for wealth. What education does is to enlighten you enough to think creatively for yourself, think outside the box and shape your own world in a very dynamic way.

Education is so powerful and I think our politicians understand that, and that's why they're trying to limit the number of people who get quality education because if we're all educated, we're going to ask a lot of questions and be informed to challenge them. Lives would improve if many Nigerians got quality education.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quality of education today, especially at the basic level, does not guarantee anything by the time you're out of school. I was at an FCT school last year and heard a teacher teaching primary three children three-letter words in 2023 and that wasn't even what killed me. It was when she asked the children to make a sentence with 'put' and they said, "Mummy, please put for me." I died. What is the relevance of such knowledge to these children in this day and age when even other developing countries are looking at robotics and artificial intelligence? Those countries have already prioritised their education investment so that learners are receiving quality education. In Nigeria today, a lot of us graduate from the university not knowing our right from our left.

We have government interventions that lack creativity. People go to schools and eat, but are there mechanisms in place to check if they're retained? Children are very smart and can go to school simply to eat and leave, and return the next day. How does that translate to teaching and learning in the classroom? I'm not saying school feeding is a sham — it solves a tiny percentage of the problem — but the education problem is way more than that.

We have no priority, and the budget for education is still very low, even with this new government. The professional development of teachers is still not prioritised. Primary school teachers in the FCT have been on strike for a while, and nobody is acting on it. These are the issues.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dbegotin is focused on improving the quality of education at the basic level across Nigeria [Dbegotin]
Dbegotin is focused on improving the quality of education at the basic level across Nigeria [Dbegotin] Pulse Nigeria

There's this crazy, selfish slogan, "Teacher's reward is in heaven." That is a deception from the pit of hell. Teachers are human beings who pay house rent, transport fare, and pay their own children's school fees, so how can you leave their reward in heaven? That's a big scam. They're not being prioritised. The government meets with ASUU all the time and promises to do this and that and sign agreements, but never implements anything.

At the basic level, the welfare is also poor. Teachers don't go for training most of the time; even when they do, it's to fulfil all righteousness as they're taught basic things that don't really contribute to the effectiveness of their work. I strongly recommend that teachers' training and welfare should be prioritised. Their salaries should be increased. We're currently seeing a wave of doctors going abroad, and very soon it will be teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has designed a new curriculum to address some of these demands. It all goes back to education financing. The private institutions bill their students how they like, but government-owned institutions can't do that, so they have little or nothing to implement efficiently. These institutions need things like enhanced laboratories, science equipment and so on.

The university is not where you're teaching rote learning, it's where you're supposed to be hands-on and sharing knowledge and wealth of experiences, putting heads together to develop things. But when you don't even have enough facilities and equipment, it becomes an extension of your secondary school where you just read and cram to pass exams — there's nothing to show for it.

On one hand, the future of education for me is bright only if the government prioritises investment and there's political will to come up with policies that will enhance education and prioritise teachers' development. We need education financing in the sense of infrastructure because the current funding of education is nothing to write home about.

The Universal Basic Education Act also needs to be amended to make education free and compulsory from the basic level to SS3, instead of JS3. This will encourage enrollment and retention.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the professional development of teachers is prioritised, that will also help the education system. Informal education should also be prioritised and improved upon. Let's bring back our technical colleges to have more skilled people.

On the other hand, things will get worse if the government continues to turn deaf ears to the things I've listed. The scariest thing is the population is increasing, but the number of schools is not increasing, the number of teachers handling each class is not increasing, and the number of jobs available is not increasing. We have the resources, we're just not channelling them to the right places.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB deputy director files ₦150m suit against board for alleged unlawful dismissal

JAMB deputy director files ₦150m suit against board for alleged unlawful dismissal

Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa sacks cabinet members, directs immediate handover

Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa sacks cabinet members, directs immediate handover

FCTA launches profiling of kidnapper-prone areas, identifies causes, solutions

FCTA launches profiling of kidnapper-prone areas, identifies causes, solutions

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements

We asked an education expert, 'Is school a scam?' and 5 other questions

We asked an education expert, 'Is school a scam?' and 5 other questions

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

US urges Nigeria to implement EndSARS panel reports

US urges Nigeria to implement EndSARS panel reports

NDLEA arrests 195 suspects, convicts 68, rehabilitates 12 in Akwa Ibom

NDLEA arrests 195 suspects, convicts 68, rehabilitates 12 in Akwa Ibom

Obiano in court as EFCC prepares to arraign him over alleged ₦4bn fraud

Obiano in court as EFCC prepares to arraign him over alleged ₦4bn fraud

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Scenes Of The Ibadan Explosion [Twitter:@nemanigeria]

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3