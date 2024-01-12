We asked an expert 10 burning questions about Ozempic and weight loss

Among the most talked-about options of late is Ozempic, a drug initially prescribed for diabetes but now gaining traction for its potential weight loss benefits.

To shed light on this, we had a chat with Dr Uju Rapu, a seasoned medical professional specialising in dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

With expertise ranging from mesotherapy to facial rejuvenation, Dr Rapu offers some insights into Ozempic, its uses, the impact it can have on one's well-being, its effectiveness as a weight loss tool, and the important considerations before embarking on this journey.

Here’s what she had to say:.

How did Ozempic become an option for weight loss treatment?

Ozempic is the brand name for a medication called Semaglutide, primarily used to treat blood sugar issues in diabetics. Interestingly, people started experiencing weight loss on the Ozempic treatment. Further studies revealed its appetite suppressant effects, making people feel fuller for longer periods and ultimately reducing calorie intake. Currently, the FDA has approved it for obesity treatment, acknowledging the health benefits outweighing the risks.

What motivates your clients to get on the medication?

Most clients are motivated to take Ozempic to shed some weight and feel better.

Can you explain the typical patient profile for Ozempic and when it is usually prescribed?

Currently, about 75% to 80% of clients who come for this treatment are women, with the remaining percentage comprising men. Generally, adults ranging from their early 20s to early 60s opt for Ozempic to lose a moderate amount of weight.

It seems Ozempic really took off in 2023, for how long has this medication been available and why are people only just knowing about its weight loss abilities?

Ozempic has been in use for a few years, mainly for diabetic treatment. The recent surge in popularity for weight loss can be attributed to social media and celebrity endorsements, bringing it to the forefront over the past year.

What happens when one stops using Ozempic?

Similar to other weight loss treatments, if you revert to unhealthy habits, weight can be regained. This principle extends to liposuction surgeries as well. Therefore, in the case of Ozempic, if you discontinue the medication and maintain poor habits — skipping exercise and consuming an unhealthy diet — the lost weight may return.

Our approach involves closely supervising the treatments, and conducting regular sessions where we counsel on diet, nutrition habits, and exercise. We've observed that instilling positive habits during the medication period allows our clients to carry these practices forward.

Consequently, when we eventually discontinue the medication, they are able to continue these healthy habits and maintain their weight loss.

Is Ozempic safe for use? What are the potential side effects, and how do you address patient concerns?

Potential side effects related to its sugar control function can include a decrease in blood sugar levels. To address this, we inform our patients about the symptoms of low blood sugar. We stress the importance of maintaining a healthy diet during treatment, as consuming nutritious meals reduces the risk. Also, we conduct thorough checks on any other medications they might be taking to confirm that there are no possible interactions. Our goal is to ensure that our patients feel well and comfortable throughout the entire treatment process.

How much does a shot cost and how many does one need to take before they begin to see changes in their body?

If we bring in the changes such as nutrition exercise and we start them on the lowest medication dose, we usually see improvements from the first week. Most clients experience weight loss of one to three kilos a week.

Regarding pricing, it depends on the dose pen that we're using and we would normally have our clients contact us for pricing inquiries.

Can you share any success stories or patient experiences with Ozempic?

We have loads of patient stories of Ozempic. I'm unable to give out details of our clients, but I can say that success stories include improved confidence, cessation of diabetic medication due to better blood sugar control, and stabilised blood pressure. So, apart from the cosmetic effects in terms of weight loss, we're also noticing improvements in the overall health of many of our clients.

Are there any contraindications or situations where Ozempic might not be the best choice for a patient?

Contraindications include a personal or family history of a specific type of thyroid cancer and past pancreas issues. Ozempic may not be suitable for individuals unwilling to adopt healthy habits.

What ongoing monitoring and follow-up procedures are important for patients using Ozempic?

Ozempic dose is administered weekly, and clients undergo regular check-ins at the clinic. Monitoring includes checking blood pressure, and blood sugar readings, and discussions about well-being, diet, and exercise habits.

