ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 amazing human-like structures around the world

Anna Ajayi

These are some of the most incredible human-shaped structures on Earth.

La Scarzuola Montegabbione in Umbria, Italy [MyBestPlace]
La Scarzuola Montegabbione in Umbria, Italy [MyBestPlace]

Humans have always been fascinated by their own form. This fascination extends into architecture, where some structures are built to resemble human bodies or body parts.

Recommended articles

These human-like buildings and monuments can be found all over the world, each with its own story and purpose.

Here are some of those incredible structures from around the world:

ADVERTISEMENT
The Mano de Desierto [TimesofIndia]
The "Mano de Desierto" [TimesofIndia] Pulse Nigeria

The Atacama Desert in Chile is known for its extreme dryness, but a giant hand reaching skyward defies the odds. This 33-foot (10-meter) tall sculpture, called "Mano de Desierto" (Spanish for "Hand of the Desert"), was created by Chilean artist Mario Irarrázabal in 1987. The hand protrudes from the arid landscape, a haunting reminder of human vulnerability and resilience in the face of harsh environments.

The giant of Atlas [TheArchaeologist]
The giant of Atlas [TheArchaeologist] Pulse Nigeria

Nestled in the Dutch countryside lies a truly unique sight: a giant, 246-foot-tall (75-meter) sculpture of a reclining man. Created by Belgian artist Jean Op de Laak in the 1960s, the "Giant of Atlas" is actually a series of interconnected houses, offices, and even a playground! Visitors can explore the various chambers within the giant's body, feeling like tiny ants crawling through a human's anatomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tianzi Hotel in Langfang, China, is one of the most unusual hotels in the world. It is designed to look like three giant Chinese gods: Fu, Lu, and Shou, representing fortune, prosperity, and longevity.

The Tianzi Hotel [HuffPost]
The Tianzi Hotel [HuffPost] Pulse Nigeria

The hotel stands 41.6 meters (136.5 feet) tall and holds the Guinness World Record for the "biggest image building." Guests can stay in rooms located within different parts of the gods, providing a truly extraordinary experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corpus Museum in Oegstgeest, Netherlands, is a must-see for anyone interested in the human body. This museum is shaped like a giant seated human figure, standing 35 meters (115 feet) tall.

The Corpus Museum [VisitLeiden]
The Corpus Museum [VisitLeiden] Pulse Nigeria

Visitors enter through the knees and travel through the body, learning about various organs and systems along the way. The museum provides an interactive journey through the human body, making it both educational and fun for people of all ages.

The Ypsilanti Water Tower in Michigan is often humorously referred to as the "Phallic Shaped Building." Built in 1890, this historic water tower stands 40 meters (132 feet) tall.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ypsilanti Water Tower [YpsiReal]
Ypsilanti Water Tower [YpsiReal] Pulse Nigeria

Its distinctive shape has made it a local landmark and a source of amusement. Despite its amusing nickname, the tower is an important piece of the city’s history and serves as a functional part of its water system.

These five human-like structures showcase the creativity and ingenuity of architects and artists from around the world.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Caro White Skin Lightening Lotion is unsafe for skin - NAFDAC warns

Caro White Skin Lightening Lotion is unsafe for skin - NAFDAC warns

5 amazing human-like structures around the world

5 amazing human-like structures around the world

Man famous for painting Barack Obama accused of sexual assault by male Ghanaian artist

Man famous for painting Barack Obama accused of sexual assault by male Ghanaian artist

Unity in Diversity: Dr Foladavid launches 'The Unity in Diversity Project'

Unity in Diversity: Dr Foladavid launches 'The Unity in Diversity Project'

Did you know these 10 animals can create art?

Did you know these 10 animals can create art?

Is 6 a.m. the best time to wake up? Here's what science says

Is 6 a.m. the best time to wake up? Here's what science says

₦5m up for grab at Blawx Entertainment Afrobeats contest with zero registration fee

₦5m up for grab at Blawx Entertainment Afrobeats contest with zero registration fee

Experts recommend 10 minutes of doing absolutely nothing daily - Here’s why

Experts recommend 10 minutes of doing absolutely nothing daily - Here’s why

Proven ways to enhance your spoken English in no time

Proven ways to enhance your spoken English in no time

5 ways a woman needs to feel loved and protected

5 ways a woman needs to feel loved and protected

Here's how one of the world's oldest selfies was taken over 160 years ago

Here's how one of the world's oldest selfies was taken over 160 years ago

5 stylish outfit ideas for ladies with hip dips

5 stylish outfit ideas for ladies with hip dips

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Agbo drinks {tnc africa}

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

How to escape from an abusive partner

Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

Body language includes different types of nonverbal indicators [ResearchGate]

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

Leg cramps

Here are 7 reasons you keep experiencing painful leg cramps when you are asleep