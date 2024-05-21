5 amazing human-like structures around the world

These human-like buildings and monuments can be found all over the world, each with its own story and purpose.

Here are some of those incredible structures from around the world:

1. The monument to the resurgence of Atacama (Atacama Desert, Chile)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The Atacama Desert in Chile is known for its extreme dryness, but a giant hand reaching skyward defies the odds. This 33-foot (10-meter) tall sculpture, called "Mano de Desierto" (Spanish for "Hand of the Desert"), was created by Chilean artist Mario Irarrázabal in 1987. The hand protrudes from the arid landscape, a haunting reminder of human vulnerability and resilience in the face of harsh environments.

2. The giant of Atlas (Houthem-Saint-Martin, Netherlands)

Pulse Nigeria

Nestled in the Dutch countryside lies a truly unique sight: a giant, 246-foot-tall (75-meter) sculpture of a reclining man. Created by Belgian artist Jean Op de Laak in the 1960s, the "Giant of Atlas" is actually a series of interconnected houses, offices, and even a playground! Visitors can explore the various chambers within the giant's body, feeling like tiny ants crawling through a human's anatomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. The Tianzi Hotel (Langfang, China)

The Tianzi Hotel in Langfang, China, is one of the most unusual hotels in the world. It is designed to look like three giant Chinese gods: Fu, Lu, and Shou, representing fortune, prosperity, and longevity.

Pulse Nigeria

The hotel stands 41.6 meters (136.5 feet) tall and holds the Guinness World Record for the "biggest image building." Guests can stay in rooms located within different parts of the gods, providing a truly extraordinary experience.

4. Corpus Museum (Oegstgeest, Netherlands)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corpus Museum in Oegstgeest, Netherlands, is a must-see for anyone interested in the human body. This museum is shaped like a giant seated human figure, standing 35 meters (115 feet) tall.

Pulse Nigeria

Visitors enter through the knees and travel through the body, learning about various organs and systems along the way. The museum provides an interactive journey through the human body, making it both educational and fun for people of all ages.

5. Ypsilanti Water Tower (Ypsilanti, Michigan, USA)

The Ypsilanti Water Tower in Michigan is often humorously referred to as the "Phallic Shaped Building." Built in 1890, this historic water tower stands 40 meters (132 feet) tall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Its distinctive shape has made it a local landmark and a source of amusement. Despite its amusing nickname, the tower is an important piece of the city’s history and serves as a functional part of its water system.

These five human-like structures showcase the creativity and ingenuity of architects and artists from around the world.