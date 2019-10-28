AMAA 2019 has decorated Sola Sobowale with the award for the Best Actress in Africa for her role in ‘King Of Boys’.

Sobowale emerged the winner of the keenly competed category, Best Actress in a leading role, where she defeated seven other actresses from across Africa.

The actress defeated Rita Dominic, Sheila Munyiva, Jill Levenberg, Beatrice Taisamo, Seyi Shay, Jemima Osunde, and Samantha Mugatsia to emerge Africa’s Best Actress.

Kemi Adetiba, the director and co-producer of ‘King Of Boys’ was rewarded with an award when the film was adjudged the Best Nigerian film. The category, which was endowed by the Nigerian Films and Videos Censors Board, had Kemi Adetiba defeating ‘The Delivery Boy’, ‘Lara and the Beats,’ ‘Makeroom,’ ‘Gold Statute,’ ‘Up North,’ and ‘Knockout Blessing’.

In the same vein, Adesua Etomi-Wellington emerged the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. Adesua’s victory made it the third award for Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys’ on the night.

‘King Of Boys’ became the Nigerian film with the highest number of awards at the 15th edition of AMAA. The film got nine nominations and won three, which are NFVCB Best Nigerian Film, Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The 2019 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Landmark Events Centre in Lagos. Over 700 films were submitted for screening and nominations. The edition had 26 categories and winners from across different countries in Africa.