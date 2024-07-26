Ekiti State, located in the South-West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its unique postal code.
List of postal codes in Ekiti State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
These postal codes are essential for mail delivery and identification of specific regions. This article provides a comprehensive list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Ekiti State.
Ado-Ekiti LGA
- Ado-Ekiti Main Town: 360001
- Ilawe Road: 360101
- Odo Ado: 360102
- Ajilosun: 360103
- Housing Estate: 360104
- Oke Ila: 360105
- Oke-Iyinmi: 360106
- Odo-Ado: 360107
- Basiri: 360108
- Fajuyi: 360109
- Iworoko Road: 360110
- Ekute: 360111
- Nova Road: 360112
- Ido Ajinare: 360113
- Ilokun: 360114
- Ijigbo: 360115
- Ereguru: 360116
- Ajilosun: 360117
- Oke-Ureje: 360118
- Igbeyin: 360119
Ikere-Ekiti LGA
- Ikere-Ekiti Main Town: 361101
- Ado Road: 361102
- Atiba: 361103
- Igbara Odo: 361104
- Odo Oja: 361105
- Oke Osun: 361106
- Oke Ikere: 361107
- Araromi: 361108
Ikole-Ekiti LGA
- Ikole-Ekiti Main Town: 370101
- Oye-Ekiti: 370102
- Ire-Ekiti: 370103
- Ijesa Isu: 370104
- Odo Oro: 370105
- Ikole Market: 370106
- Ikole Housing Estate: 370107
Oye-Ekiti LGA
- Oye-Ekiti Main Town: 371101
- Ire-Ekiti: 371102
- Igbole: 371103
- Isan-Ekiti: 371104
- Ayede-Ekiti: 371105
- Ilupeju-Ekiti: 371106
- Omuo-Ekiti: 371107
Ido-Osi LGA
- Ido-Ekiti: 372101
- Igbole: 372102
- Usi-Ekiti: 372103
- Ilogbo-Ekiti: 372104
- Ayetoro-Ekiti: 372105
Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA
- Iyin-Ekiti: 362101
- Igede-Ekiti: 362102
- Awo-Ekiti: 362103
- Araromi: 362104
- Iyin-Odo: 362105
- Igbemo-Ekiti: 362106
- Iropora-Ekiti: 362107
Gbonyin LGA (Aiyekire)
- Ijan-Ekiti: 370001
- Iluomoba-Ekiti: 370002
- Ode-Ekiti: 370003
- Aisegba-Ekiti: 370004
- Omuo-Ekiti: 370005
- Agbado-Ekiti: 370006
Ekiti East LGA
- Omuo-Ekiti: 370101
- Ilasa-Ekiti: 370102
- Isinbode-Ekiti: 370103
- Eda-Ile-Ekiti: 370104
Ekiti West LGA
- Aramoko-Ekiti: 362001
- Erinjiyan-Ekiti: 362002
- Igede-Ekiti: 362003
- Ipoti-Ekiti: 362004
Efon LGA
- Efon-Alaaye: 362005
Moba LGA
- Otun-Ekiti: 372001
- Ishan-Ekiti: 372002
- Ikun-Ekiti: 372003
- Iye-Ekiti: 372004
- Osun-Ekiti: 372005
- Oore-Ekiti: 372006
- Aiyede-Ekiti: 372007
Ijero LGA
- Ijero-Ekiti: 372001
- Ikoro-Ekiti: 372002
- Ipoti-Ekiti: 372003
- Epe-Ekiti: 372004
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.
Source: Ekiti State Postal Code
