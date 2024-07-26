ADVERTISEMENT
List of postal codes in Ekiti State

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Ekiti State [TechbuildAfrica]
Ekiti State, located in the South-West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its unique postal code.

These postal codes are essential for mail delivery and identification of specific regions. This article provides a comprehensive list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Ekiti State.

  • Ado-Ekiti Main Town: 360001
  • Ilawe Road: 360101
  • Odo Ado: 360102
  • Ajilosun: 360103
  • Housing Estate: 360104
  • Oke Ila: 360105
  • Oke-Iyinmi: 360106
  • Odo-Ado: 360107
  • Basiri: 360108
  • Fajuyi: 360109
  • Iworoko Road: 360110
  • Ekute: 360111
  • Nova Road: 360112
  • Ido Ajinare: 360113
  • Ilokun: 360114
  • Ijigbo: 360115
  • Ereguru: 360116
  • Ajilosun: 360117
  • Oke-Ureje: 360118
  • Igbeyin: 360119
  • Ikere-Ekiti Main Town: 361101
  • Ado Road: 361102
  • Atiba: 361103
  • Igbara Odo: 361104
  • Odo Oja: 361105
  • Oke Osun: 361106
  • Oke Ikere: 361107
  • Araromi: 361108
  • Ikole-Ekiti Main Town: 370101
  • Oye-Ekiti: 370102
  • Ire-Ekiti: 370103
  • Ijesa Isu: 370104
  • Odo Oro: 370105
  • Ikole Market: 370106
  • Ikole Housing Estate: 370107
  • Oye-Ekiti Main Town: 371101
  • Ire-Ekiti: 371102
  • Igbole: 371103
  • Isan-Ekiti: 371104
  • Ayede-Ekiti: 371105
  • Ilupeju-Ekiti: 371106
  • Omuo-Ekiti: 371107
  • Ido-Ekiti: 372101
  • Igbole: 372102
  • Usi-Ekiti: 372103
  • Ilogbo-Ekiti: 372104
  • Ayetoro-Ekiti: 372105
  • Iyin-Ekiti: 362101
  • Igede-Ekiti: 362102
  • Awo-Ekiti: 362103
  • Araromi: 362104
  • Iyin-Odo: 362105
  • Igbemo-Ekiti: 362106
  • Iropora-Ekiti: 362107
  • Ijan-Ekiti: 370001
  • Iluomoba-Ekiti: 370002
  • Ode-Ekiti: 370003
  • Aisegba-Ekiti: 370004
  • Omuo-Ekiti: 370005
  • Agbado-Ekiti: 370006
  • Omuo-Ekiti: 370101
  • Ilasa-Ekiti: 370102
  • Isinbode-Ekiti: 370103
  • Eda-Ile-Ekiti: 370104
  • Aramoko-Ekiti: 362001
  • Erinjiyan-Ekiti: 362002
  • Igede-Ekiti: 362003
  • Ipoti-Ekiti: 362004
  • Efon-Alaaye: 362005
  • Otun-Ekiti: 372001
  • Ishan-Ekiti: 372002
  • Ikun-Ekiti: 372003
  • Iye-Ekiti: 372004
  • Osun-Ekiti: 372005
  • Oore-Ekiti: 372006
  • Aiyede-Ekiti: 372007
  • Ijero-Ekiti: 372001
  • Ikoro-Ekiti: 372002
  • Ipoti-Ekiti: 372003
  • Epe-Ekiti: 372004

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Ekiti State Postal Code

