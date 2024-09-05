ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 wonders of the world that you may have never heard of

Anna Ajayi

These hidden gems can be found in different corners of the world.

You may have never heard of these world wonders [Wifivox]
You may have never heard of these world wonders [Wifivox]

When we think about the wonders of the world, we imagine famous landmarks like the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal, or the Pyramids of Giza.

Recommended articles

These incredible structures have fascinated people for centuries and are widely recognised as some of the most impressive achievements in human history. However, there are many other lesser-known wonders that are just as remarkable, yet they don’t get the same attention.

The Banaue Rice Terraces [Behance]
The Banaue Rice Terraces [Behance] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Located in the mountains of the Philippines, the Banaue Rice Terraces are an ancient marvel of agricultural engineering. These terraces were carved into the hillsides by the Ifugao people over 2,000 years ago using only simple tools. The terraces cover an area of about 4,000 square miles and are still used to grow rice and vegetables today. What makes them even more impressive is how they were built to follow the natural contours of the land, creating a stunning green landscape that changes with the seasons. The Banaue Rice Terraces are referred to as the "Eighth Wonder of the World" by the locals due to their beauty and cultural significance.

The Derinkuyu Underground City [MyTripTravelAgency]
The Derinkuyu Underground City [MyTripTravelAgency] Pulse Nigeria

Hidden beneath the surface of Turkey’s Cappadocia region lies the Derinkuyu Underground City. This massive underground complex was carved out of soft volcanic rock and extends more than 280 feet deep. It was built thousands of years ago to serve as a safe haven during times of war and invasion. The city could house up to 20,000 people along with their livestock and food supplies. It features living quarters, kitchens, storage rooms, and even a church. Derinkuyu is one of the largest and most elaborate underground cities in the world, showing the incredible ingenuity and resourcefulness of its ancient builders.

ALSO READ: The 7 wonders of the ancient world explained

ADVERTISEMENT
The Great Mosque of Djenné [Pinterest]
The Great Mosque of Djenné [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The Great Mosque of Djenné is one of the most iconic landmarks in West Africa. Built in the 13th century, this stunning mosque is made entirely out of mud bricks and plaster. Its unique architecture features large pillars and tall, sculpted minarets that rise high above the surrounding landscape. Every year, the people of Djenné come together to reapply a fresh coat of mud to the mosque, maintaining its structure and preserving its beauty. The Great Mosque of Djenné is not only a place of worship but also a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of Mali.

The Chand Baori Stepwell [iStock]
The Chand Baori Stepwell [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Located in the village of Abhaneri in India, the Chand Baori is one of the oldest and deepest stepwells in the world. Built around the 9th century, this architectural wonder consists of 3,500 narrow steps arranged in perfect symmetry, descending 13 stories into the ground. The stepwell was designed to store water and keep it cool during the hot summer months. It also served as a gathering place for the local community.

The Fly Geyser [AllThat'sInteresting]
The Fly Geyser [AllThat'sInteresting] Pulse Nigeria

The Fly Geyser is a colourful and unusual geothermal wonder located in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, USA. Unlike natural geysers, the Fly Geyser was accidentally created in the 1960s when a drilling operation went wrong, causing hot water to shoot up through the ground. Over time, the minerals in the water have built up to form a series of vibrant, multi-coloured terraces. The Fly Geyser continues to grow, with its bright green, red, and orange colours making it look like something out of a science fiction movie.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Sigiriya Rock Fortress [EpicSriLanka]
The Sigiriya Rock Fortress [EpicSriLanka] Pulse Nigeria

Sigiriya, also known as Lion Rock, is an ancient fortress located in the heart of Sri Lanka. Built in the 5th century, this massive rock rises 660 feet above the surrounding jungle. At the top of the rock are the ruins of an ancient palace, complete with gardens, pools, and frescoes. The rock is named for the enormous lion’s paws carved into its base, which once guarded the entrance to the fortress. Sigiriya is considered one of the best-preserved examples of ancient urban planning and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Red Beach [Pinterest]
The Red Beach [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The Red Beach in Panjin, China, is a natural wonder that gets its name from the vibrant red colour of the Suaeda grass that grows in the area. During the autumn months, this special type of seaweed turns bright red, creating a striking contrast against the blue water of the nearby Liaohe River. The Red Beach is part of a protected wetland area that is home to many species of birds and wildlife. It’s a popular spot for visitors looking to experience one of nature’s most colourful displays.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 7 natural wonders of mother nature you won't believe exist

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

7 wonders of the world that you may have never heard of

7 wonders of the world that you may have never heard of

Simple home trick to remove scratches from your car bodywork

Simple home trick to remove scratches from your car bodywork

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

Don't block your ex, do this instead

Don't block your ex, do this instead

5 things you should never do when visiting a newborn

5 things you should never do when visiting a newborn

5 questions to ask your doctor before getting a BBL

5 questions to ask your doctor before getting a BBL

Gbadamosi hosts pre-launch event for new book, ‘Unleash Your SuperPowers’ in Atlanta

Gbadamosi hosts pre-launch event for new book, ‘Unleash Your SuperPowers’ in Atlanta

Why you should never sleep with wet hair

Why you should never sleep with wet hair

5 things you won’t believe could be spying on you

5 things you won’t believe could be spying on you

'Her Money, Her Power': The She Tank & BellaNaija's campaign launches in September!

'Her Money, Her Power': The She Tank & BellaNaija's campaign launches in September!

When is the best time to have breakfast, lunch, and dinner?

When is the best time to have breakfast, lunch, and dinner?

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hangovers are never fun [OpenSauce]

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Many animals cary diseases [DogNerds]

5 diseases you can catch from animals

Can you get pregnant from swallowing sperm? [MELMagazine]

Can you get pregnant from swallowing sperm?

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it, here's why