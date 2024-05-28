ADVERTISEMENT
7 natural wonders of mother nature you won't believe exist

Anna Ajayi

Mother Nature has crafted some of the most breathtaking sights on our planet.

Natural wonders of mother nature
Natural wonders of mother nature

Our planet Earth is pretty amazing. From towering mountains that scrape the sky to vast oceans teeming with life, there's always something new and incredible to discover.

But get this, there are hidden natural phenomena so strange and beautiful, they seem straight out of a fantastical storybook. These mind-blowing wonders of Mother Nature will leave you saying, "Wow, I can't believe that exists!"

Located in Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Prismatic Spring is the largest hot spring in the United States. It is famous for its striking colours that mimic a rainbow.

Mount Roraima
Mount Roraima

The brilliant hues of blue, green, yellow, orange, and red are caused by heat-loving bacteria that thrive in the spring's hot water. The vivid colours and the size of the spring make it a sight to behold. It’s like looking at a giant painting made by nature!

Mount Roraima is a tabletop mountain that sits at the border of Venezuela, Brazil, and Guyana. Its sheer cliffs and flat top make it look like something from another world.

Grand Prismatic Spring, USA
Grand Prismatic Spring, USA
The top of the mountain is often shrouded in clouds, adding to its mysterious beauty. It is one of the oldest geological formations on Earth, dating back about two billion years. The unique ecosystem on the plateau is home to many plants and animals that can't be found anywhere else.

The Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef system in the world, stretching over 1,400 miles along the coast of Queensland, Australia.

Great Barrier Reef, Australia
Great Barrier Reef, Australia

It is so large that it can be seen from space! The reef is home to an incredible variety of marine life, including colourful corals, fish, sharks, and sea turtles. Snorkelling or diving in the Great Barrier Reef is like entering an underwater paradise, full of vibrant colours and amazing creatures.

Antelope Canyon, located in Arizona, is a slot canyon known for its stunning wave-like structure and light beams that shine down into the openings of the canyon.

Antelope Canyon, USA
Antelope Canyon, USA

The walls of the canyon have been shaped by water erosion over thousands of years, creating smooth, flowing shapes that look like they belong in a dream. The best time to visit is during the summer when the sun is high in the sky and the light beams create magical effects inside the canyon.

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, is a natural light display that occurs in the Arctic regions.

The Northern Lights
The Northern Lights

This spectacular phenomenon is caused by the collision of charged particles from the sun with atoms in Earth's atmosphere. The result is a stunning display of colourful lights dancing across the sky in shades of green, pink, purple, and blue. Watching the Northern Lights is like seeing a natural fireworks show, and it’s something you’ll never forget.

Salar de Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat, located in southwest Bolivia. It covers over 4,000 square miles and is the flattest place on Earth. During the rainy season, a thin layer of water covers the salt flat, creating a mirror effect that makes the sky and ground appear as one.

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Walking on the salt flat feels like walking on the clouds, and the endless horizon makes it one of the most surreal landscapes on the planet.

Victoria Falls is one of the largest and most famous waterfalls in the world. It is located on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. The falls are over a mile wide and 354 feet tall, creating a massive curtain of water that plunges into the Zambezi River below. The spray from the falls can be seen from miles away, creating rainbows in the mist.

Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zambia
Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zambia
The local name for the falls, Mosi-oa-Tunya, means “The Smoke That Thunders,” which perfectly describes the awe-inspiring power and beauty of this natural wonder.

These seven natural wonders are just a glimpse of the incredible beauty that Mother Nature has to offer.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

