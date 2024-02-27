7 signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person

Dating the wrong person is a bit like that. It might seem okay on the surface, but deep down, something just doesn't feel right.

Let's walk through the tell-tale signs that you might be sharing your popcorn with the wrong movie buddy.

1. Constant criticism

If your partner is always finding fault with what you do, how you look, or who you are, red flags should start waving. It's one thing to offer constructive criticism because they care. It's another to constantly criticise, which can make you feel small and unappreciated.

2. You’re always on plan b

Do you feel like you're always the backup plan? If your partner often makes plans without considering you or frequently cancels on you last minute, it might be a sign that you're not a priority. Everyone deserves to feel valued in a relationship, not like an afterthought.

3. Different life goals

If your life goals and values are worlds apart and compromises seem impossible, it might be tough to navigate a future together. Sharing similar dreams and values forms the backbone of a strong relationship.

4. You feel drained

A good relationship should energise you, not leave you feeling drained and depleted. If you're constantly stressed, anxious, or unhappy around your partner, it might be time to reconsider. Your significant other should be a source of support, not a constant drain on your energy.

5. Lack of trust

Trust is the foundation of any strong relationship. If you find yourself doubting your partner’s words or actions, or if they doubt yours without reason, it's a signal that trust is lacking. Without trust, a relationship struggles to grow and thrive.

6. You can’t be yourself

Do you find yourself changing your opinions, interests, or even your appearance to please your partner? If being around them means not being able to be your true self, it's a clear indicator that you might not be compatible. Being in the right relationship means being loved for who you are, quirks and all.

7. More downs than ups

While no relationship is without its challenges, there should be more good times than bad. If you find that arguments, tears, and frustration are more common than laughter, love, and joy, it could be a sign that this relationship isn't the right fit.

Don't settle for a shoe that pinches, no matter how good it looks!