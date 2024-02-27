Ever had that nagging feeling in the pit of your stomach that, perhaps, the person you're with isn't the one for you? It's like wearing a shoe that's just a bit too tight - sure, it looks great, but hurts.
7 signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person
Everyone deserves to be in a relationship that brings out the best in them
Recommended articles
Dating the wrong person is a bit like that. It might seem okay on the surface, but deep down, something just doesn't feel right.
Let's walk through the tell-tale signs that you might be sharing your popcorn with the wrong movie buddy.
1. Constant criticism
If your partner is always finding fault with what you do, how you look, or who you are, red flags should start waving. It's one thing to offer constructive criticism because they care. It's another to constantly criticise, which can make you feel small and unappreciated.
2. You’re always on plan b
Do you feel like you're always the backup plan? If your partner often makes plans without considering you or frequently cancels on you last minute, it might be a sign that you're not a priority. Everyone deserves to feel valued in a relationship, not like an afterthought.
3. Different life goals
If your life goals and values are worlds apart and compromises seem impossible, it might be tough to navigate a future together. Sharing similar dreams and values forms the backbone of a strong relationship.
4. You feel drained
A good relationship should energise you, not leave you feeling drained and depleted. If you're constantly stressed, anxious, or unhappy around your partner, it might be time to reconsider. Your significant other should be a source of support, not a constant drain on your energy.
5. Lack of trust
Trust is the foundation of any strong relationship. If you find yourself doubting your partner’s words or actions, or if they doubt yours without reason, it's a signal that trust is lacking. Without trust, a relationship struggles to grow and thrive.
6. You can’t be yourself
Do you find yourself changing your opinions, interests, or even your appearance to please your partner? If being around them means not being able to be your true self, it's a clear indicator that you might not be compatible. Being in the right relationship means being loved for who you are, quirks and all.
7. More downs than ups
While no relationship is without its challenges, there should be more good times than bad. If you find that arguments, tears, and frustration are more common than laughter, love, and joy, it could be a sign that this relationship isn't the right fit.
Don't settle for a shoe that pinches, no matter how good it looks!
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng