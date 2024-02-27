ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person

Anna Ajayi

Everyone deserves to be in a relationship that brings out the best in them

Are you with the wrong person? [DALL·E]
Are you with the wrong person? [DALL·E]

Ever had that nagging feeling in the pit of your stomach that, perhaps, the person you're with isn't the one for you? It's like wearing a shoe that's just a bit too tight - sure, it looks great, but hurts.

Recommended articles

Dating the wrong person is a bit like that. It might seem okay on the surface, but deep down, something just doesn't feel right.

Let's walk through the tell-tale signs that you might be sharing your popcorn with the wrong movie buddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your partner is always finding fault with what you do, how you look, or who you are, red flags should start waving. It's one thing to offer constructive criticism because they care. It's another to constantly criticise, which can make you feel small and unappreciated.

Do you feel like you're always the backup plan? If your partner often makes plans without considering you or frequently cancels on you last minute, it might be a sign that you're not a priority. Everyone deserves to feel valued in a relationship, not like an afterthought.

If your life goals and values are worlds apart and compromises seem impossible, it might be tough to navigate a future together. Sharing similar dreams and values forms the backbone of a strong relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

A good relationship should energise you, not leave you feeling drained and depleted. If you're constantly stressed, anxious, or unhappy around your partner, it might be time to reconsider. Your significant other should be a source of support, not a constant drain on your energy.

Trust is the foundation of any strong relationship. If you find yourself doubting your partner’s words or actions, or if they doubt yours without reason, it's a signal that trust is lacking. Without trust, a relationship struggles to grow and thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you find yourself changing your opinions, interests, or even your appearance to please your partner? If being around them means not being able to be your true self, it's a clear indicator that you might not be compatible. Being in the right relationship means being loved for who you are, quirks and all.

While no relationship is without its challenges, there should be more good times than bad. If you find that arguments, tears, and frustration are more common than laughter, love, and joy, it could be a sign that this relationship isn't the right fit.

Don't settle for a shoe that pinches, no matter how good it looks!

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person

7 signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person

Here’s what to do if you can’t find a 9 to 5 job

Here’s what to do if you can’t find a 9 to 5 job

Knorr celebrates World Eat For Good Day, unveils Eativists

Knorr celebrates World Eat For Good Day, unveils Eativists

Glow-up Tips For Men: How to look more attractive

Glow-up Tips For Men: How to look more attractive

Medplus partners with Slum2School to empower Sogunro community

Medplus partners with Slum2School to empower Sogunro community

How to make spaghetti from scratch that's more delicious than those store-bought

How to make spaghetti from scratch that's more delicious than those store-bought

Why celebrity social media weddings are cringe-worthy and inauthentic [Opinion]

Why celebrity social media weddings are cringe-worthy and inauthentic [Opinion]

5 marriage problems every newlywed couple face

5 marriage problems every newlywed couple face

How women's vaginas change after childbirth

How women's vaginas change after childbirth

5 unexpected changes your body can experience after pregnancy

5 unexpected changes your body can experience after pregnancy

6 amazing uses of Vaseline you should know

6 amazing uses of Vaseline you should know

6 signs your boyfriend is a gold digger

6 signs your boyfriend is a gold digger

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How do you know you are pregnant? [Alamy]

10 early signs of pregnancy after a missed period

Using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous [Freepik]

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come [Freepik]

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

How to get rid of ingrown hairs [GiletteVenus]

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs