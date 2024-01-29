5 Icelandic towns where the night never falls for months!

This happens from late May to early August in some Icelandic towns. It's like the day never ends.

The 5 Icelandic towns where the night never falls

Let’s take a look at five towns in Iceland - Akureyri, Ísafjörður, Landmannalaugar, Myvatn, and Reykjavík. Each of these places has its own special way of enjoying the sun that never sets.

1. Akureyri

Nestled in the north of Iceland, Akureyri, often called the 'Capital of North Iceland', enjoys the midnight sun from early June to late July. This charming town becomes a hub of vibrant energy, with locals and tourists alike soaking in the endless daylight. Imagine strolling through Akureyri's botanical gardens under a sun that never sets, or exploring the town's rich cultural scene - from art museums to cosy cafes, all basked in continuous sunlight.

2. Ísafjörður

Ísafjörður, a picturesque town in the Westfjords, experiences the midnight sun from late May to mid-July. This town is a haven for nature lovers. The unending daylight illuminates its stunning fjords, creating breathtaking views ideal for hiking and boat tours. The unique light conditions add a magical touch to the town's quaint streets and historic buildings, making Ísafjörður a photographer's dream during these sunlit months.

3. Landmannalaugar

Landmannalaugar, renowned for its natural geothermal baths and surreal landscapes, enjoys an extended day from late May to August. Here, the midnight sun casts a mystical glow over its colourful rhyolite mountains and lava fields. The continuous daylight offers more time for hiking and exploring this geological wonderland. Imagine bathing in natural hot springs under a sun that refuses to set, a truly otherworldly experience.

4. Myvatn

The area around Lake Myvatn, known for its diverse wildlife and volcanic wonders, basks in constant daylight from June to early August. This period is perfect for birdwatching, as the lake attracts a myriad of bird species thriving under the midnight sun. The surreal landscape of craters and lava formations becomes even more enchanting under the unceasing daylight, offering a unique experience for nature enthusiasts and explorers.

5. Reykjavík

Reykjavík, Iceland's capital, is not left out of this phenomenal occurrence. From late May to late July, the city enjoys almost 24-hour daylight. This continuous sunlight adds a vibrant atmosphere to the city's lively streets, bustling with festivals, outdoor cafes, and cultural events. The extended daylight hours allow more time to explore landmarks like the Hallgrímskirkja church and the Harpa Concert Hall, all under the beautiful backdrop of an ever-present sun.

