7 natural contraceptives to prevent pregnancy

Anna Ajayi

If used correctly and consistently, natural contraceptives can reduce the chances of pregnancy.

How can one naturally prevent pregnancy? [ParkvilleWomen'sClinic]
How can one naturally prevent pregnancy? [ParkvilleWomen'sClinic]

Preventing pregnancy is a choice many people make for various reasons, like personal, health, or financial. While many turn to medications like birth control pills, others prefer natural methods.

This could be due to concerns about side effects from drugs or a desire to live a more organic lifestyle. Thankfully, there are natural contraceptives that can help prevent pregnancy without using hormones or chemicals.

Natural contraceptives work by understanding and using the body’s natural cycles. These methods require more awareness, making them a good choice for people who want to be more in touch with their bodies.

Note that no method of birth control is 100% effective except for abstinence.

The Fertility Awareness Method [WomanLog]
The Fertility Awareness Method [WomanLog]

Fertility Awareness Method, or FAM, involves tracking a woman's menstrual cycle to know when she is most likely to be fertile. This method requires monitoring the body's natural signs, such as body temperature and cervical mucus. The fertile window is usually a few days before and after ovulation. To prevent pregnancy using FAM, couples avoid having sex or use another form of contraception during the fertile days. This method requires consistency and careful tracking every month to be effective.

The withdrawal method, also known as the pull-out method, involves the male partner withdrawing his penis before ejaculation. This prevents sperm from entering the vagina and reduces the chance of fertilisation. This method is simple and has no side effects, but it requires good timing and control, which can sometimes be challenging. The pull-out method is less reliable than some other natural methods because it depends heavily on the male partner's ability to withdraw in time.

Some herbs have been traditionally used for contraception. Herbs like wild carrot seed, ginger root, and neem have been known to have contraceptive properties.

Herbal contraceptives [AgriFarming]
Herbal contraceptives [AgriFarming]

These herbs can be taken as teas, tinctures, or supplements. Not all herbs are safe for everyone, so use, them carefully and under the guidance of a medical professional

Knowing when you ovulate can help prevent pregnancy. By avoiding sex during the ovulation period, usually around the middle of the menstrual cycle, the chances of pregnancy can be minimised. Using ovulation tests or apps to track cycles can help determine the fertile days.

These are barrier methods that cover the cervix to prevent sperm from entering the uterus.

Cervical cap [WorldHealthOrganization]
Cervical cap [WorldHealthOrganization]

They can be inserted before intercourse and removed afterwards, offering a non-hormonal method of contraception. Using them with spermicide increases effectiveness.

ALSO READ: 7 lies you have been told about contraceptives

Natural contraceptive methods can be a safe and effective way to prevent pregnancy for those who prefer to avoid hormonal drugs or medical devices. Each method requires careful monitoring, consistency, and cooperation between partners.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

7 natural contraceptives to prevent pregnancy

