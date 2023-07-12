ADVERTISEMENT
7 lies you have been told about contraceptives

Anna Ajayi

There is a lot of misinformation being spread online about contraceptives.

There is a variety of contraceptive options available.
There is as a result of a lack of awareness surrounding what the subject matter. To clear things up, contraceptives are different methods used to prevent pregnancy by interfering with fertilisation. These prevent the release of an egg from the ovary (ovulation), block sperm from reaching the egg and use hormonal substances to prevent fertilisation.

There are different types of contraceptives available. Some use hormones like birth control pills, patches, or injections. Others use intrauterine devices (IUDs) that are put into the uterus to prevent pregnancy and many others, the usual condoms. The most common prevention is the condom and famous among women, is the morning after pill.

Now concerning contraceptives, a lot of rumours and lies have been spread. We will list those lies while explaining why they are untrue and what you should actually believe.

This is not true. No contraceptive method can guarantee 100% protection against pregnancy. Even though contraceptives are usually very effective when used correctly and consistently, there is still a small chance they might not work.

The effectiveness of contraceptives can differ depending on the type you use and how well you follow the instructions.

While preventing pregnancy is a significant aspect of contraceptive use, it's important to know that contraceptives offer benefits beyond that. They can improve overall reproductive health, ease period pains, and even protect against certain STIs.

Some hormonal contraceptives, like birth control pills, patches, and intrauterine devices (IUDs), can help make periods more regular, reduce menstrual pain, and manage conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. They can also provide relief from hormone-related imbalances.

One common misconception is that emergency contraceptives, also known as the morning-after pill, cause abortion. But that's far from the truth. Emergency contraceptives work by stopping an egg's release or preventing fertilisation.

They don't terminate an already established pregnancy. It's important to understand the difference between preventing pregnancy and ending a pregnancy. Emergency contraception prevents pregnancy; it doesn't cause an abortion.

Contraceptives are not just for women. Men can play a role in contraception. Male condoms are widely accessible and offer a barrier method of preventing pregnancy.

Also, male sterilisation, known as a vasectomy, is a permanent contraceptive choice for individuals who have decided not to have more children.

Another myth surrounding emergency contraceptives is the belief that they can cause infertility. Scientific research consistently shows that emergency contraceptives do not harm fertility.

These contraceptives are designed to prevent pregnancy in the short term, and fertility typically returns to normal in the following menstrual cycles. It's important that any difficulty in getting pregnant after discontinuing the pill is usually unrelated to the contraceptive itself and you should go see a doctor.

Many women wonder if taking this contraceptive pill can lead to weight gain. While weight gain is often mentioned as a possible side effect of this particular birth control method, studies have not found a connection between the two.

Some individuals might experience slight water retention or changes in appetite, but any changes in weight are usually minimal and not solely caused by this contraceptive pill.

A very popular misconception is that emergency contraceptives can only work if taken immediately after unprotected sex.

This is not true.

Emergency contraceptive pills can be taken up to 120 hours (five days) after having unprotected sex. Some emergency pills work best when taken within 72 hours (three days) after sex. So, yes if you take your pill within this period, it's still effective.

Fact: The sooner you take emergency contraception, the more effective it can be.

There is often confusion regarding the timing of emergency contraception, so it's important to understand that the sooner you use any form of emergency contraception after unprotected sex, the better.

We may not fully understand how our bodies work or the precise time window for contraception to be effective, so it's important to act promptly.

