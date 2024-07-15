RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Can you get pregnant while using the pullout method?

Anna Ajayi

The pull-out method is far from reliable.

Is the pullout method effective? [SexInfoOnline]
Is the pullout method effective? [SexInfoOnline]

The pull-out method, also known as the withdrawal method or coitus interruptus, is a form of birth control where the male partner withdraws his penis from the vagina before ejaculation.

This method is simple and costs nothing, but its effectiveness in preventing pregnancy is questionable and varies significantly.

To use the pull-out method correctly, the male partner must have the self-control and awareness to withdraw completely before ejaculation.

The male partner must withdraw completely before ejaculation [ghheadlinesNews]
The male partner must withdraw completely before ejaculation [ghheadlinesNews] Pulse Nigeria

This requires precise timing and understanding of one's body, which can be challenging even for experienced individuals. Mistakes can happen easily, especially under the influence of alcohol or stress, leading to a higher risk of pregnancy.

The effectiveness of the pull-out method can vary. When used perfectly, it can be about 96% effective, meaning 4 out of 100 couples will get pregnant within a year. However, typical use, which accounts for mistakes and imperfect timing, drops its effectiveness to around 78%. This means approximately 22 out of 100 couples relying on this method will become pregnant each year​​.

One major risk with the pull-out method is the presence of pre-ejaculate fluid, also known as pre-cum. This fluid can contain sperm, albeit in smaller quantities than semen, but still enough to cause pregnancy if it enters the vagina.

Pre-cum can contain sperm [Quora]
Pre-cum can contain sperm [Quora] Pulse Nigeria

Moreover, semen can come into contact with the vulva or upper thighs and still potentially lead to pregnancy since sperm are excellent swimmers and can find their way into the vagina​.

The pull-out method has some benefits, such as no side effects, no need for prescriptions, and maintaining the spontaneity of sex. However, it places the entire responsibility on the male partner and offers no protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The stress of ensuring timely withdrawal can also make sex less enjoyable and more anxiety-inducing for both partners.

Combining the pull-out method with other forms of contraception can reduce the risk of pregnancy.

Combine the pull-out method with other forms of contraception [UniversotyHea;thCenter]
Combine the pull-out method with other forms of contraception [UniversotyHea;thCenter] Pulse Nigeria

Using condoms along with withdrawal not only provides better protection against pregnancy but also protects against STIs. Emergency contraception, such as the morning-after pill, is another backup option if semen accidentally enters the vagina​​.

ALSO READ: How to do withdrawal method correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

The pull-out method may be better than using no contraception at all, but it is far from the most reliable. If preventing pregnancy is a high priority, consider more effective methods like condoms, birth control pills, intrauterine devices (IUDs), or implants.

Always having a plan and understanding the limitations and risks involved can help make more informed decisions about sexual health and contraception.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

