ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about using the cervical cap

Anna Ajayi

The cervical cap is a viable option for contraception.

How to use the cervical cap [Wikihow]
How to use the cervical cap [Wikihow]

When exploring contraception options, it's essential to consider various methods to find what best suits your lifestyle and needs.

Recommended articles

Among the myriad choices is the cervical cap, a lesser-known yet effective barrier method of contraception.

The cervical cap is a small, cup-shaped barrier device made of silicone that fits snugly over the cervix—the entrance to the uterus. Its primary function is to prevent pregnancy by blocking sperm from entering the uterus. Designed for comfort and effectiveness, the cap must be used in conjunction with spermicide to optimise its contraceptive efficacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using the cervical cap involves a few straightforward steps, but attention to detail is crucial for ensuring its effectiveness. Here's what you need to know:

Spermicide and cervical cap [Wikipedia]
Spermicide and cervical cap [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria
  1. Apply spermicide: Before inserting the cervical cap, fill its dome with spermicide to kill any sperm that comes into contact with the cap.
  2. Insertion: With clean hands, press the sides of the cap together and insert it into your vagina, ensuring it covers the cervix completely. It may take some practice to insert the cap correctly, but once in place, you shouldn't feel it.
  3. Timing: Insert the cervical cap before any sexual activity, and make sure it stays in place for at least 6 hours after intercourse. However, it can be worn for up to 24-48 hours without needing to remove it for any reason.
  4. Removal: To remove, gently hook your finger under the rim or loop (if your cap has one) and pull it out. Wash it with mild soap and water before storing it in a clean, dry place.

Correct insertion and removal techniques are key to the cervical cap's effectiveness, and using it with spermicide significantly increases its contraceptive capability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The effectiveness of the cervical cap in preventing pregnancy varies based on whether the user has given birth vaginally. For women who have never given birth, the cervical cap is approximately 86% effective. For those who have had a vaginal birth, its effectiveness drops to around 71%. These statistics highlight the importance of following the correct usage guidelines to maximize its contraceptive potential.

While the cervical cap is safe for most women, some may experience side effects, such as:

  • Vaginal irritation: The cap or spermicide may cause irritation or discomfort.
  • Urinary tract infections (UTIs): Some users may have an increased risk of UTIs.
  • Allergic reactions: Rarely, individuals may react to the silicone of the cap or the spermicide.
ADVERTISEMENT

Consulting with a medical expert is essential to determine if the cervical cap is a suitable contraception method for you, especially if you have concerns about side effects or its effectiveness based on your medical history.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's why homework is bad according to research

Here's why homework is bad according to research

Everything you need to know about using the cervical cap

Everything you need to know about using the cervical cap

Is tough economy forcing you to feed your kids adult milk? Doctors want you to stop

Is tough economy forcing you to feed your kids adult milk? Doctors want you to stop

5 reasons your man hates celebrating his birthday

5 reasons your man hates celebrating his birthday

Why do guys start caring once you stop caring?

Why do guys start caring once you stop caring?

Why Vertical Rave was one of the most talked about December events in Lagos

Why Vertical Rave was one of the most talked about December events in Lagos

5 habits of people who will never go broke in this economy

5 habits of people who will never go broke in this economy

7 things no one tells you about having sex for the first time

7 things no one tells you about having sex for the first time

Calabar Delicacy: How to make the perfect pot of Edikang Ikong soup

Calabar Delicacy: How to make the perfect pot of Edikang Ikong soup

How daily meditation can improve your mental health

How daily meditation can improve your mental health

10 astonishing lion facts that will blow your mind

10 astonishing lion facts that will blow your mind

5 natural ways to make your home smell good without air fresheners

5 natural ways to make your home smell good without air fresheners

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

Here are foods to avoid during Lent [Business Insider USA]

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

Best Valentine's Day text messages

Send this message to your lover and they’ll fall deeper in love with you

Woman praying in a mosque with openwork windows {image Credit: Hatice Baran]

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days