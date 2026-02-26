Globacom Teams Up with Samsung to unveil Galaxy S26 Series 

#FeaturedPost

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, in partnership with global technology leader Samsung, has officially unveiled the much-anticipated Galaxy S26 series in Lagos, marking the commencement of an exclusive pre-order window for Glo subscribers eager to own Samsung’s latest innovation.

As part of the launch offer, every Galaxy S26 device purchased at any Gloworld outlet nationwide will come with an exclusive 18GB free data bundle under the Glo Smartphone Festival Data Plans, offering 3GB monthly for six months. Customers will also receive a prestigious Platinum eSIM number, which includes up to 10GB additional data monthly.

The Galaxy S26 series combines next-generation performance with an elegant design and immersive display. It features advanced camera technology, long-lasting battery life, privacy screen functionality, and intelligent Agentic AI capabilities, delivering a secure and dependable mobile experience without compromising user privacy.

L-R: Zonal Manager, Wema Bank, Princess David; Head, Gloworld, Mohammed Rabie; Group Head, Samsung Electronics, West Africa, Joy Tim–Ayoola and CEO, Serith Global Services Limited, Mr Ugoje Jude, at the exclusive pre-order masterclass for the Samsung S26 series in Lagos on Thursday at the Globacom corporate headquarters in Lagos.

The unveiling ceremony, held at Globacom’s corporate headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, attracted high-value customers, key industry stakeholders, and members of the media who gathered to witness the introduction of the new premium device. Speaking at the event, Samsung’s Product Manager for Sellout Platinum, Mr. Solomon Osibeluwo, described Globacom as a trusted and strategic partner, noting that the company is the first to host a masterclass session for the Galaxy S26 series a testament to the longstanding relationship between both brands.

“Samsung will continue to drive strong partnership with Globacom, explained that the S26 series comes with amazing features that will enrich the calling and browsing experience of Nigerians among other great utility features”. In his remarks, Head of Gloworld, Mr. Mohamed Rabie, emphasized that the partnership is driven by a shared goal of delivering meaningful value to customers.

MD, Gloworld, Mohammed Rabie receiving an award plaque presented to Globacom for its commitment to excellence by the Group Head, Samsung Electronics, West Africa, Joy Tim–Ayoola. On the left is Samsung’s Product Manager, Sellout Platform, Samsung Electronics, West Africa, Solomon Osibeluwo, while on the right is Head, Gloworld Sales, Oghenemaro Ugoje at the exclusive pre-order masterclass for the Samsung S26 series in Lagos on Thursday.

"At Globacom, we believe that premium technology should come with premium value and that is exactly what we are offering. The S26 device was launched just last night by Samsung Nigeria, and we are proud to note that Globacom is the first partner to offer both masterclass and the pre-order benefit service to customers”. he stated. Rabie further noted that the Galaxy S26 series is designed for forward-thinking individuals who seek a blend of refined aesthetics and seamless connectivity.

