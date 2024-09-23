7 most expensive perfumes in the world

If you’re wondering which perfumes come with the highest price tags, here are seven of the most expensive fragrances in the world.

1. Le Monde Sur Mesure – $1.8 Million

This exclusive perfume, created by Morreale Paris, tops the list with a staggering price of $1.8 million. It is completely customisable, allowing buyers to create their own unique fragrance. The bottle is a work of art, featuring 2 kilograms of gold and 1,000 diamonds.

2. Shamukh – $1.3 Million

Shamukh is an extravagant perfume created in Dubai. The bottle is adorned with 3,571 diamonds, pearls, and 18-karat gold. The scent is a rich blend of sandalwood, musk, Turkish rose, and Indian oud. It also holds a Guinness World Record for the tallest remote-controlled perfume spray bottle.

3. DKNY golden delicious million-dollar fragrance bottle – $1 Million

This unique collaboration between DKNY and jeweller Martin Katz resulted in a bottle encrusted with over 2,900 precious stones, including diamonds, sapphires, and rubies. After the perfume was sold, the proceeds were donated to charity.

4. Creed Royal Service – $1 Million

Creed is known for its luxurious fragrances, and Royal Service is no exception. Blended with rare and exquisite ingredients, it is encased in an opulent custom-made bottle, offering an exclusive experience for perfume connoisseurs.

5. JAR bolt of lightning – $765,000

This striking perfume from JAR Parfums features a bottle designed to resemble a bolt of lightning. Its floral and spicy scent is just as powerful as its eye-catching design, making it a top choice for luxury fragrance lovers.

6. Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty – $12,722 per ounce

Clive Christian’s No. 1 Imperial Majesty is renowned for its intoxicating blend of Tahitian vanilla and roses. The perfume comes in a handcrafted crystal bottle with a platinum collar, reflecting its elegance and grandeur.

7. Baccarat Les Larmes Sacrées de Thèbes – $6,800 per ounce

Baccarat, famous for its crystal designs, created this perfume to symbolise ancient Egypt. The fragrance comes in a pyramid-shaped crystal bottle and contains notes of frankincense and myrrh, evoking the grandeur of the past.

