7 mind-blowing facts about the ocean

Anna Ajayi

The ocean is a mysterious place, full of wonders that continue to amaze us.

The ocean is vast and mysterious [Pinterest]
The ocean is vast and mysterious [Pinterest]

The ocean is vast, covering more than 70% of our planet's surface. It's not just a big body of water; it’s a fascinating world full of amazing creatures, stunning landscapes, and incredible secrets.

The ocean affects our weather, provides us with food, and is home to countless species that we are still discovering today. It plays a vital role in the earth’s ecosystem and has many hidden wonders that are truly mind-blowing.

Here are some of the most astonishing facts about the ocean that will leave you amazed:

The ocean is deep and mysterious [Pinterest]
The ocean is deep and mysterious [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The ocean is incredibly deep, with the average depth being about 12,100 feet. The deepest part of the ocean is called the Mariana Trench, which is located in the western Pacific Ocean. The Mariana Trench reaches an astounding depth of about 36,000 feet, which is deeper than Mount Everest is tall. This trench is so deep that few explorers have ever reached the bottom, and it remains one of the most mysterious places on Earth.

The Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Australia, is the largest living structure on the planet.

The Great Barrier Reef [Pinterest]
The Great Barrier Reef [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
It is so big that it can be seen from space. The reef is made up of billions of tiny organisms called coral polyps and spans over 1,400 miles. It is a vibrant ecosystem that supports a wide variety of marine life, including fish, turtles, and sharks.

Despite covering more than 70% of the Earth’s surface, more than 80% of the ocean remains unexplored and unmapped.

Most of the ocean is unexplored [Pinterest]
Most of the ocean is unexplored [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This means there are vast areas of the ocean that we know very little about. Scientists believe that there are many species of marine life yet to be discovered, and new ones are being found all the time.

ALSO READ: 10 newly discovered ocean creatures revealed by scientists

The ocean regulates the earth's climate [Pinterest]
The ocean regulates the earth's climate [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The ocean regulates the Earth's climate. It absorbs a large amount of the sun's heat and distributes it around the globe through ocean currents. These currents act like a conveyor belt, moving warm water from the equator to the poles and cold water back to the tropics. This helps to keep our climate stable and supports a wide range of weather patterns.

Underwater waterfalls [Pinterest]
Underwater waterfalls [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

One of the largest waterfalls in the ocean is located between Greenland and Iceland. Here, cold water from the Arctic flows down into the Atlantic, creating a waterfall effect. This underwater waterfall is estimated to be about 11,500 feet high, which is three times the height of the tallest land-based waterfall, Angel Falls in Venezuela.

Many creatures in the ocean have the ability to produce their own light through a process called bioluminescence.

The ocean is home to bioluminescent creatures [Pinterest]
The ocean is home to bioluminescent creatures [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
This light is used for various purposes, such as attracting mates, deterring predators, and luring prey. Some of the most well-known bioluminescent creatures include jellyfish, certain types of fish, and even some species of squid.

ALSO READ: 5 mysterious cities found at the bottom of the ocean with no clear explanation

The ocean is a noisy place, filled with all sorts of strange sounds. Whales sing complex songs that can travel for hundreds of miles underwater. There are also mysterious sounds, like the "Bloop," which was detected by underwater microphones in the 1990s. The origin of the Bloop is still unknown, but it’s thought to be the sound of a large marine animal or a natural underwater event.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

