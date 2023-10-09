ADVERTISEMENT
5 mysterious cities found at the bottom of the ocean with no clear explanation

Anna Ajayi

Scientists and divers alike have not been able to provide a clear explanation for the submersion of these cities.

Many ancient cities with epic structures have ended up at the bottom of oceans [AdobeStock]
These underwater cities have left explorers and scientists puzzled for years. Here, we will explore five of these mysterious underwater cities along with their pictorial references.

Pavlopetri in Greece is the oldest submerged city [GreekCityTimes]
Pavlopetri is an ancient city submerged off the coast of Greece, dating back to around 5,000 years ago. It's one of the oldest submerged cities known to humanity with well-preserved ruins including streets, buildings, and even tombs.

Scientists believe it was swallowed by the sea due to natural disasters or rising sea levels. This city was discovered in 1967, giving room for scientific studies into the prehistoric life of that period.

Lion City lies in the depths of China's Qiandao Lake and was discovered in 2001 when explorers, on a government-led expedition, found a treasure trove of Imperial China. The city had perfectly preserved buildings from the 1300s, beautifully hidden beneath the surface.

China's Atlantis city submerged but is still very much preserved [BBC]
Today, the Qiandao Lake is a famous destination for tourists and divers who want to explore this well-preserved sunken city.

The lost city of Heracleion in Egypt [Pinterest]
Heracleion, also known as Thonis, was a real city in ancient Egypt and was once believed to be a myth. It was later discovered submerged in the Mediterranean Sea by divers in 2000. Scientists theorise that the city was founded around the 8th century BC and probably sunk into the depths of the Mediterranean in the 8th century AD due to earthquakes, tidal waves and diverse natural catastrophes.

How this once-grand city, with its temples and statues, really ended up beneath the waves remains a mystery. Explorers have continued to uncover its secrets, the ancient rituals and trade routes of Egypt.

The Yonaguni Monument lies off the coast of Japan and it's a formation of massive stone blocks that some believe could be a natural geological formation, while others think it might be an ancient city.

Yonaguni Monument in Japan is estimated to be about 14,000 years old [Booksfacts]
Researchers and scientists are still debating whether this underwater is a natural occurrence or the ruins of a man-made city.

The lost city of Dwarka, home to Lord Krishna [Pinterest]
According to Hindu mythology, the ancient city of Dwarka was once home to Lord Krishna. It is recorded to have been a majestic city that eventually sank into the sea.

Dwarka remains an important religious site for Hindus, and archaeological expeditions are working to uncover its remains to learn more about its secrets and how it ended up submerged in the ocean.

