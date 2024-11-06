ADVERTISEMENT
7 luxury items only the super-rich would buy

Anna Ajayi

Sometimes, it’s hard to believe how much money some people have.

Luxury items only the super-rich would buy


While most of us work hard to pay bills, put food on the table, and save for the future, there are others who can buy anything they want without worrying about the price.

When we talk about the super-rich, we’re talking about people who can buy things that most of us can only dream about, like private islands or diamond-covered watches. These luxury items don’t just come with a high price tag; they also represent status and power.

It’s fascinating to learn about the things wealthy people spend their money on, even if we could never imagine doing the same.

Here’s a look at seven of the craziest and most luxurious items only the super-rich would buy.

For the super-rich, owning a private island is the ultimate luxury. It’s not just about the beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters. It’s about having a place where no one can bother you. Private islands can cost millions of dollars, depending on the size and location. Some billionaires even build their dream homes on these islands and fly there in private jets whenever they want to escape.

If yachts aren’t enough, some wealthy people go a step further and buy their own submarines. These submarines can take them on underwater adventures to explore the deep ocean, where most of us will never go. A luxury personal submarine can cost up to $3 million, and some even come with high-tech features like underwater cameras and luxury interiors.

Gold-plated cars


When a regular luxury car isn’t flashy enough, the super-rich go for gold-plated cars. These cars are covered in real gold, making them sparkle in the sunlight. It’s not about needing a car to drive; it’s about showing off wealth in the flashiest way possible. Gold-plated cars can cost millions of dollars, and they’re certainly not something you’d see every day.

ALSO READ: 5 most expensive cars owned by Nigerians

For wealthy pet owners, spoiling their pets is a must. We’re talking about diamond-studded collars, luxury pet beds, and custom outfits made by famous designers. Some of these pet accessories cost more than a regular person’s monthly salary.

Private jets


While flying first class is a dream for many, the super-rich have their own private jets. But they don’t just settle for any jet; they customise it to fit their needs. This could include things like gold-plated seatbelts, marble floors, or even a personal spa on board. A fully customised private jet can cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and it’s a way for the wealthy to travel in the utmost comfort.

Diamond-encrusted watches

A regular luxury watch isn’t enough for some billionaires. Instead, they go for watches covered in diamonds and other precious stones. These watches are more like pieces of art, with some costing tens of millions of dollars. The diamonds not only make the watch sparkle but also add to the owner’s status, making it clear they can afford the finest things.

The super-rich spend their money on rare and expensive art collections. Some paintings or sculptures cost more than a mansion, and art collectors often compete to own the most valuable pieces. Some even have entire rooms dedicated to displaying their art treasures.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian fashion brands for rich aunties

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.





