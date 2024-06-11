ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nigerian fashion brands for rich aunties

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the Nigerian brands rich aunties love.

What Nigerian fashion brands do Nigerian rich aunties love? When they are not wearing LV and Gucci, which Nigerian designers do they love?

Here are some of the most luxurious Nigerian fashion brands that have captured their hearts:

This label is undeniably luxurious, with stunning gowns for their dinners and photoshoots starting at $1,000. No wonder celebrities like Toke Makinwa and Osas Ighodaro are fans.

Banke Kuku's designs epitomise rich-aunty luxury, with vibrant prints and luxurious silks that exude opulence.

Wannifuga is a master of creating stunning bubus and printed dresses. These designs are a favourite among Lagos' elite women.

This brand offers a fresh and modern take on fashion. Andrea Iyamah's two-piece sets and swimwear are a staple in Lagos' wealthy social circles.

Tubo has an in-depth understanding of the female form. She caters to the affluent women of Abuja and Lagos. Her designs embody the quintessential rich-lady aesthetic.

