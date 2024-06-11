What Nigerian fashion brands do Nigerian rich aunties love? When they are not wearing LV and Gucci, which Nigerian designers do they love?
5 Nigerian fashion brands for rich aunties
These are the Nigerian brands rich aunties love.
Here are some of the most luxurious Nigerian fashion brands that have captured their hearts:
1. Veekee James
This label is undeniably luxurious, with stunning gowns for their dinners and photoshoots starting at $1,000. No wonder celebrities like Toke Makinwa and Osas Ighodaro are fans.
2. Banke Kuku
Banke Kuku's designs epitomise rich-aunty luxury, with vibrant prints and luxurious silks that exude opulence.
3. Wannifuga
Wannifuga is a master of creating stunning bubus and printed dresses. These designs are a favourite among Lagos' elite women.
4. Andrea Iyamah
This brand offers a fresh and modern take on fashion. Andrea Iyamah's two-piece sets and swimwear are a staple in Lagos' wealthy social circles.
5. Tubo
Tubo has an in-depth understanding of the female form. She caters to the affluent women of Abuja and Lagos. Her designs embody the quintessential rich-lady aesthetic.
