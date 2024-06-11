5 Nigerian fashion brands for rich aunties

Here are some of the most luxurious Nigerian fashion brands that have captured their hearts:

1. Veekee James

This label is undeniably luxurious, with stunning gowns for their dinners and photoshoots starting at $1,000. No wonder celebrities like Toke Makinwa and Osas Ighodaro are fans.

2. Banke Kuku

Banke Kuku's designs epitomise rich-aunty luxury, with vibrant prints and luxurious silks that exude opulence.

3. Wannifuga

Wannifuga is a master of creating stunning bubus and printed dresses. These designs are a favourite among Lagos' elite women.

4. Andrea Iyamah

This brand offers a fresh and modern take on fashion. Andrea Iyamah's two-piece sets and swimwear are a staple in Lagos' wealthy social circles.

5. Tubo

