7 daily challenges people living with albinism in Nigeria face

Albinism, a genetic condition characterised by a lack of melanin in the skin, hair, and eyes, affects individuals physically and socially. Unfortunately, many of these challenges translate into various forms of discrimination, affecting their daily lives in significant ways.

As we mark International Albinism Awareness Day, we should also look at some of the way people living with albinism are discriminated on a daily basis, to help avoid becoming perpetrators.

See below seven daily challenges people living with albinism in Nigeria face:

1. Social stigma and isolation

One of the most pervasive forms of discrimination faced by people with albinism is social stigma. Due to their distinctive appearance, individuals with albinism are often subjected to curiosity, fear, and misunderstanding. This can lead to social isolation as they are ostracised or excluded from community activities and social gatherings. The constant feeling of being different can severely impact their self-esteem and mental health.

2. Bullying and harassment

In schools and communities, children and adults with albinism frequently endure bullying and harassment. They are often taunted with derogatory names and ridiculed for their appearance. This bullying can escalate to physical violence, further perpetuating a cycle of fear and insecurity. Such hostile environments make it difficult for individuals with albinism to participate fully in educational and social activities, hindering their personal and academic growth.

3. Discrimination in education and employment

Educational institutions and workplaces are not exempt from discriminatory practices. In schools, children with albinism may not receive the necessary accommodations for their visual impairments, making it difficult for them to keep up with their studies. Teachers and classmates may lack understanding and empathy, compounding the challenges they face.

In the workplace, people with albinism often encounter discrimination during the hiring process and in their professional lives. Employers may harbour unfounded concerns about their abilities or health, leading to fewer job opportunities and career advancement. This employment discrimination contributes to higher rates of unemployment and underemployment among people with albinism.

4. Health disparities and inadequate medical care

Access to appropriate medical care is another area where people with albinism face discrimination. Due to a lack of awareness and understanding of their condition, healthcare providers may not offer the specialised care needed to manage their visual impairments and skin conditions. This neglect can result in preventable complications, such as skin cancer due to prolonged exposure to the sun without adequate protection.

5. Superstitions and harmful beliefs

In some cultures, harmful superstitions and myths about albinism exacerbate the discrimination faced by individuals with the condition. These superstitions can range from the belief that people with albinism possess magical powers to the dangerous notion that their body parts can bring good luck or cure diseases. Such beliefs have led to violent attacks, mutilations, and even killings of individuals with albinism, particularly in parts of Africa.

6. Lack of representation and advocacy

The underrepresentation of people with albinism in media, politics, and other spheres of influence contributes to their marginalisation. Without visible role models or advocates, their voices and concerns often go unheard. This lack of representation perpetuates stereotypes and prevents meaningful policy changes that could improve their lives.

7. Legal and institutional barriers

Legal and institutional barriers also play a significant role in the discrimination faced by people with albinism. In many countries, there are insufficient legal protections to prevent discrimination and violence against individuals with albinism. Even when laws exist, enforcement can be weak, and victims may not receive the justice they deserve. This lack of legal recourse leaves people with albinism vulnerable and unprotected.

Conclusion

Addressing the discrimination faced by people with albinism requires a multifaceted approach. Increasing public awareness and education about albinism is crucial to dispelling myths and fostering understanding. Schools and workplaces need to implement inclusive policies and accommodations to support individuals with albinism. Additionally, stronger legal protections and advocacy efforts are essential to safeguard their rights and well-being.

By acknowledging and actively combating these forms of discrimination, society can create a more inclusive and supportive environment for people with albinism, allowing them to live with dignity and without fear.

