5 ways to naturally lift your boobs without surgery

Anna Ajayi

If your boobs feel a little less perky these days, this article is for you.

Perky boobs are achievable [Pinterest]
Perky boobs are achievable [Pinterest]

Pregnancy, ageing, weight fluctuations, and even posture can all affect the way breasts change over time. These changes sometimes leave women feeling a little unsure and insecure.

If you’ve noticed a downward shift in the shape of your boobs or a ‘dip’ in confidence, there’s no need for shame or secrecy, it’s completely normal. If you’re interested in learning how to naturally lift your breasts and prevent sagging, stick around as we'll be discussing some natural methods that can help you feel more confident about your breasts without resorting to surgery.

A fitted bra would instantly lift and support your boobs. Throw out the uncomfortable bras and get a well-fitting, supportive bra that lifts and shapes without digging into your skin.

Sports bras would give the needed support [Pinterest]
Sports bras would give the needed support [Pinterest]

Also, it’s important to wear a sports bra at the gym to counteract the combination of movement and gravity over time, which can weaken breast tissue. A good bra will provide the much-needed support.

Stand tall, queen, with your shoulders back and your chin held high. Good posture not only boosts your confidence but also creates the illusion of perkier breasts. It aligns your spine and lifts your chest, enhancing your silhouette.

Targeted chest exercises like push-ups and swimming can tone the underlying chest muscles and strengthen the supporting tissue. Over time, your boobs would naturally become firmer.

Sleeping on your back fully supports the breasts, preventing any strain on the ligaments. However, sleeping on your side can cause one breast to droop, stretching the ligaments and potentially contributing to sagging over time. You need to maintain a position that supports both boobs evenly during sleep.

Female smokers risk having saggier breasts. If that’s not enough reason to quit, consider this: tobacco smoke breaks down the skin’s collagen, which weakens the elasticity not just of the boobs but of the entire body. This means that smoking would make you look older and age faster.

