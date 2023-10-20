ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 unacceptable traits associated with incels that make them easy to spot

Anna Ajayi

Some terms used to describe this group of people include undersexed, perpetually single or dating shy.

Most incels are misogynistic [Pinterest]
Most incels are misogynistic [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

Incels are predominantly male and many of them hold misogynistic views, often expressing extreme bitterness and resentment towards women.

The term incel was first coined in 1993 by a Canadian woman named Alana, who created a website for people who were struggling with loneliness and isolation. However, the term was later adopted by a group of people who began to use it to describe themselves as victims of women.

Over the years, the meaning of incel has evolved and taken on a darker connotation. People who identify as an incel, harbour toxic ideologies, anger, and resentment. In many countries of our world, incels hold misogynistic beliefs and even advocate for violence against women, which has led to concerns about the negative impact on their society.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may surprise you that there have been a number of high-profile mass shootings carried out by incels, including the 2014 Isla Vista killings and the 2018 Toronto van attack.

Note, however, that, not all incels are violent. The vast majority of them are simply lonely and frustrated people.

In Nigeria, however, there has been a growth of the incel movement on our social media platforms, specifically on X, formerly known as Twitter. These angry men refer to themselves as 'kings' or 'alpha males' and derive joy in shaming women unnecessarily. They listen to a certain social media 'life coach' who teaches them how to be 'high-value' men. His teachings support misogyny and shaming women emotionally and financially. Unfortunately, the sensible men opposing and condemning this behaviour are called weak and referred to as 'simps'. They argue that those in opposition are not men enough and are desperate for female attention.

  1. Misogyny: Incels have a deep hatred and resentment of women. They may objectify women or see them as inferior to men.
  2. Self-pity: Incels have a victim mentality, believing that the world is against them. They constantly complain about being rejected by women and attribute their lack of success to their appearance, social status and even genetics.
  3. Entitlement: Incels have a sense of entitlement to romantic or sexual relationships, even when they are not willing to put in the effort to find a partner. They also believe that women owe them respect, simply because they are men and become angry or violent when rejected.
  4. Self-loathing: Incels have low self-esteem and hate themselves. 
  5. Isolation: Incels spend a lot of time alone and they struggle with forming and maintaining relationships with others.
ADVERTISEMENT

If you think that you may be dealing with an obsessive incel, you need to protect yourself and your peace of mind by avoiding and blocking them online.

If you identify as an incel, seek help.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 animals believed to bring bad luck

5 animals believed to bring bad luck

5 unacceptable traits associated with incels that make them easy to spot

5 unacceptable traits associated with incels that make them easy to spot

Here's what makes 'panda poop' the most expensive tea in the world

Here's what makes 'panda poop' the most expensive tea in the world

Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

3 hacks to keep lizards out of your home

3 hacks to keep lizards out of your home

Nengi wants to play an assassin or superhero in a ﬁlm

Nengi wants to play an assassin or superhero in a ﬁlm

Even if it's urgent, here are 5 reasons you shouldn't let anyone move in with you

Even if it's urgent, here are 5 reasons you shouldn't let anyone move in with you

5 possible reasons you fall sick after exercising

5 possible reasons you fall sick after exercising

5 intriguing benefits of using birth control besides pregnancy prevention

5 intriguing benefits of using birth control besides pregnancy prevention

3 differences between red and green apples

3 differences between red and green apples

How people are using AI technology to watch pornography

How people are using AI technology to watch pornography

How to make hair mayonnaise for damaged hair repair

How to make hair mayonnaise for damaged hair repair

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

life-expectancy-in-africa

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

Fashion at the funeral of wizkid's mother [Instagram]

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

Ways to increase your chance of giving birth to twins [pinterest]

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

Infections you can get from kissing [beautylish]

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing