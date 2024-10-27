Purple rice and 5 other types of rice you've probably never heard of

But did you know there are more varieties of rice than just the common white and brown types? Each type of rice has its own unique taste, colour, and nutritional benefits.

Here’s a look at six kinds of rice you might not know about:

1. Purple rice

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Purple rice gets its deep, rich colour from antioxidants called anthocyanins, which are also found in berries. This rice is slightly chewy and is packed with fibre, iron, and vitamin E, which can support heart health and reduce inflammation. Its high antioxidant content can also help protect cells from damage, making it one of the healthiest rice varieties.

2. Black rice

Pulse Nigeria

Purple rice gets its deep, rich colour from antioxidants called anthocyanins, which are also found in berries. This rice is slightly chewy and is packed with fibre, iron, and vitamin E, which can support heart health and reduce inflammation. Its high antioxidant content can also help protect cells from damage, making it one of the healthiest rice varieties.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Red rice

Pulse Nigeria

Red rice is known for its vibrant reddish-brown colour and earthy flavour. It’s rich in nutrients like magnesium, zinc, and iron. The high fibre content can also support digestion and help you feel fuller for longer. Red rice is popular in countries like Thailand and Bhutan, often served with vegetables and meats.

4. Wild rice

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Wild rice isn’t technically rice; it’s the seed of aquatic grass. It is a great source of magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, making it ideal for supporting muscle and bone health. It pairs well with salads, soups, and casseroles, adding a unique texture and flavour.

5. Basmati rice

Pulse Nigeria

While basmati rice might be a bit more familiar, its qualities make it worth mentioning. Originating from India and Pakistan, basmati has a delicate aroma and a fluffy texture that complements sauces and stews.

6. Jasmine rice

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Jasmine rice is known for its delicate floral aroma and soft, slightly sticky texture. It’s commonly used in Thai and Southeast Asian cooking. While jasmine rice is often white, you can also find brown jasmine rice, which retains more nutrients like fibre and B vitamins. It’s a good option for pairing with grilled meats, vegetables, or stir-fries.

The next time you’re shopping for rice, consider branching out and experimenting with these delicious varieties!