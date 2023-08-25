Your fried rice doesn’t taste delicious because of these 7 reasons

If your fried rice doesn’t turn out well, it’s probably because you have been making the following mistakes:

1. You are using the wrong rice

What sort of rice are you using? For fried rice, medium-grain rice works best since long-grain rice tends to dry up too fast and short-grain rice is too moist and clumpy.

ADVERTISEMENT

For making fried rice, choose the Thai Jasmine medium-grain white type. The rice should be rinsed many times to prevent it being sticky.

Long-grain rice is used to make Nigerian fried rice, which is then spiced with ingredients like curry powder, turmeric, chilli powder, coconut milk, and proteins like liver and prawns.

2. Using the wrong pot

Pulse Nigeria

Due to its thin metal design, superior heat distribution, and steep edges, a wok is the perfect cooking vessel for fried rice. A wok makes your fried rice simple to stir and flip food without worrying about it falling onto the burner or countertop.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Not stirring ingredients properly

Everything depends on how you put the rice in the pan. Not stirring the ingredients in the pan is the key to achieving great fried rice. Instead of stirring, toss the ingredients into the pan. The rice will cook properly due to the constant tossing, but not to the point of burning.

4. Using the wrong oil

Chemistry plays a role in choosing the proper oil for stir-frying since it influences the temperature at which the oil breaks down and smokes. Smokey rice usually tastes better.

When it comes to selecting the best oil, what are your options? Butter is not ideal for hot pans since it has the lowest smoke point, it melts too quickly. Extra virgin olive oil is inappropriate for frying rice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canola oil, peanut oil, and unrefined avocado oil all have high smoke points and are the best oils for fried rice. After removing the sesame seeds, you can also sesame oil for a subtle sesame taste.

5. Adding the vegetable at the wrong time

Pulse Nigeria

Avoid adding raw or fresh vegetables or protein to fried rice at the wrong time since they might cook too quickly or slowly. It might cook too slowly and become soggy or too fast and become hard. The best thing is to cook them separately before adding them to your bowl of fried rice.

6. Use leftover fried rice

ADVERTISEMENT

For fried rice, use leftover rice since it helps the grains stand and not cling to each other. It also retains nutrients.

7. Not using cornstarch