Cooking time

50 minutes

Recipe category

Main dish

Recipe cuisine

Intercontinental

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

4 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 cups of good quality basmati rice
  • 1/4 cup of vegetable oil
  • 2 seasoning cubes
  • 1 tsp salt (to taste)
  • 2 tsp curry
  • 1 tsp thyme
  • Carrot, peas, cabbage, sweetcorn (to desire)
  • ¼ cup chopped spring onion
  • 1 cup precooked shrimps or chopped chicken (optional)
  • ½ teaspoons crushed red pepper/ black pepper

Instructions

  1. Pour 2 cups of water and a little oil into a pot and bring to boil. Sprinkle in a seasoning cube, some salt, curry powder and thyme.
  2. Wash rice until water stops being cloudy.
  3. Reduce heat and add the rice into the pot. Allow to cook for 18-20 minutes, depending on how soft you like your rice. Turn off heat, fluff the rice with fork to separate the grains and set aside to cool.
  4. In a big pan or pot, add remaining cooking oil, diced onions, minced garlic and ginger and saute until fragrant and translucent.
  5. Add your red pepper and saute for about 1 minute, then add in your spring onions and mixed vegetables, and cook for 2 minutes.
  6. Add in the shrimps/shredded chicken, some salt to taste and cooled rice.
  7. Use wooden spoon to stir and cook for 3-5 minutes.

Your basmati fried rice is ready! Serve with plantains.