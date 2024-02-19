5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

This guide is perfect for those looking to express their feelings through the timeless gesture of giving flowers.

1. Roses: The essence of love

Roses are the undisputed champions of love, with their velvety petals and intoxicating fragrances. Red roses, in particular, symbolise deep love and passion, making them the go-to choice for romantic occasions.

However, roses come in a variety of colours, each with its own meaning. Pink roses express admiration and joy, white roses denote purity and new beginnings, and yellow roses celebrate friendship and care.

2. Tulips: Perfect love

Tulips, with their sleek and elegant form, are associated with perfect love. The strong, vibrant colours of tulips convey a sense of understanding and appreciation between partners, making them a wonderful choice for anniversaries.

Red tulips, much like red roses, speak of deep love, but with a slightly more modern twist. Yellow tulips, once symbolising hopeless love, now represent cheerfulness and warmth in a relationship.

3. Peonies: Prosperity and happiness

Peonies, with their lush, full blooms, are symbolic of prosperity, good fortune, and a happy marriage. Their luxurious appearance and sweet scent make them a popular choice for wedding bouquets and anniversary gifts. Giving peonies signifies a wish for lasting happiness and prosperity in the relationship, making them a meaningful gift between long-term partners.

4. Lilies: Devotion and purity

Lilies are flowers that symbolise a deep level of devotion and purity in love. The white lily, associated with weddings, represents the purity of the heart and soul. Orange lilies convey passion and confidence, making them a bold choice for expressing your feelings. Gifting lilies can signify a desire for a pure and devoted relationship, filled with respect and admiration.

5. Orchids: Exotic beauty and strength

Orchids stand out for their exotic beauty and are a symbol of strength, luxury, and beauty in love. They represent a deep, mature love and the strength of the bond between two people. Orchids are perfect for conveying admiration for someone's beauty and inner strength, making them a thoughtful gift for a partner who appreciates the finer things in life.

