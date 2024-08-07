5 times the world was predicted to end but it didn’t

The idea of the world ending is as old as humanity itself. Ancient civilisations had their own doomsday stories, often involving angry gods or cosmic catastrophes. As our understanding of the world grew, so did the ways people imagined its end.

Scientists, religious leaders, and even ordinary folks have all had their say on when and how it would happen. Some predictions were based on careful calculations and observations, while others were inspired by more mystical forces.

Despite all these predictions, the world keeps spinning. Let’s explore some of the most famous doomsday scenarios that didn’t quite pan out.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. The Mayan calendar (2012)

Pulse Nigeria

One of the most famous modern doomsday predictions was linked to the Mayan calendar, which ended on December 21, 2012. Some believed this date marked the end of the world, possibly through an astronomical event or a planetary alignment. However, experts clarified that the calendar simply marked the end of a cycle, not an apocalyptic event. The day passed without incident, and the world continued on as usual.

2. Halley’s Comet (1910)

In 1910, Halley’s Comet sparked widespread panic when it was discovered that its tail contained cyanogen, a toxic gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Newspapers fueled fears that the Earth passing through the comet’s tail would result in mass poisoning. Some even sold "comet pills" to protect people from the deadly gases. Despite scientific reassurances that the gas would not penetrate the Earth's atmosphere in harmful concentrations, the fear persisted until the comet passed without causing any harm​.

3. Harold Camping's rapture predictions (2011)

Harold Camping, a Christian radio broadcaster, predicted that Judgment Day would occur on May 21, 2011.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that believers would be taken to heaven while the rest of humanity faced destruction. When the day passed without incident, Camping revised his prediction, stating the world would actually end on October 21, 2011. This too, came and went without the predicted events, leading many to question his credibility

4. Y2K (January 1, 2000)

As the year 2000 approached, there was widespread fear about the "Y2K bug." People worried that computer systems would crash, causing widespread chaos. Banks, airlines, and power grids were all at risk, according to some experts. While there were some minor glitches, the world didn’t end. In fact, the Y2K scare turned out to be a major overreaction and the world entered the new millennium smoothly​.

5. The True Way Cult (1998)

Hon-Ming Chen, leader of the Taiwanese cult "The True Way," predicted that God would appear on American television on March 31, 1998, to announce the end of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

His followers moved to Garland, Texas, in anticipation of the event. When nothing happened, Chen offered to let his disciples crucify him as a test of his predictions, which they declined. The cult eventually disbanded, and the world continued as normal​​.

ALSO READ: Pastor who predicted rapture would occur on April 25 says he fasted to avert it

These are just a few examples of the many times the world has been predicted to end. While these predictions might seem silly in hindsight, they reflect our deep-seated fascination with the unknown. And even though the world hasn't ended yet, it's always a good reminder to appreciate the life we have and to cherish every moment.